MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 22

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-New York order spooks Wall Street, offsets calm from policy efforts
* Oil falls for fourth week; US crude posts steepest weekly loss since 1991
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks end higher on stimulus, oil prices
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as stimulus measures halt virus-led cash run
* U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
* Saudi Arabia announces emergency stimulus, expects wider deficit
* Turkey’s coronavirus death toll up by 12 to 21, confirmed cases up 277 to 947
* Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus
* Iran’s coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000 - health ministry
* Egypt shuts mosques and churches over coronavirus fears
* Fitch Says Covid-19 Poses Downside Risks To Egyptian Banks
* Mideast, Africa airlines in crisis as coronavirus stifles demand -IATA
* Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights and trains for 14 days over coronavirus fears
* Uber suspends taxi service in Saudi Arabia until further notice
* Russia’s Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contacts with Saudi Arabia - RIA
* UAE banks ease pressure on core industries as social restrictions tighten
* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai signs up banks for $9 bln DP World debt deal -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad will survive coronavirus crisis, says CEO
* Emirates stops flights to New York and other cities as virus crushes demand
* Fitch Says UAE Banks’ Credit Profiles Face Deterioration Due To Economic Effects Of Coronavirus & Slump In Oil Prices
* Qatar bans gatherings, deploy patrols to contain coronavirus
* Qatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry
* Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
* Kuwait Oil Ministry says conducts work electronically due to coronavirus
* MEDIA-Oman Air to cut staff after virus hits airline
* Oman to review budget every three months amid coronavirus fears, low oil prices
* EXCLUSIVE-Bahrain in talks for $1 bln loan after bond plans suspended - sources