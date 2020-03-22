MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 22

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-New York order spooks Wall Street, offsets calm from policy efforts

* Oil falls for fourth week; US crude posts steepest weekly loss since 1991

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks end higher on stimulus, oil prices

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as stimulus measures halt virus-led cash run

* U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

* Saudi Arabia announces emergency stimulus, expects wider deficit

* Turkey’s coronavirus death toll up by 12 to 21, confirmed cases up 277 to 947

* Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

* Iran’s coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000 - health ministry

* Egypt shuts mosques and churches over coronavirus fears

EGYPT

* Fitch Says Covid-19 Poses Downside Risks To Egyptian Banks

* Mideast, Africa airlines in crisis as coronavirus stifles demand -IATA

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights and trains for 14 days over coronavirus fears

* Uber suspends taxi service in Saudi Arabia until further notice

* Russia’s Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contacts with Saudi Arabia - RIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE banks ease pressure on core industries as social restrictions tighten

* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai signs up banks for $9 bln DP World debt deal -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad will survive coronavirus crisis, says CEO

* Emirates stops flights to New York and other cities as virus crushes demand

* Fitch Says UAE Banks’ Credit Profiles Face Deterioration Due To Economic Effects Of Coronavirus & Slump In Oil Prices

QATAR

* Qatar bans gatherings, deploy patrols to contain coronavirus

* Qatar eases exit restrictions on migrant employees in the oil and gas industry

* Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Ministry says conducts work electronically due to coronavirus

OMAN

* MEDIA-Oman Air to cut staff after virus hits airline

* Oman to review budget every three months amid coronavirus fears, low oil prices

BAHRAIN

* EXCLUSIVE-Bahrain in talks for $1 bln loan after bond plans suspended - sources