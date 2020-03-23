MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 23

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stagger as more nations self isolate against virus

* Oil markets slump amid coronavirus chaos

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks resume retreat; Egypt extends gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as cash dash, strong dollar override stimulus

* China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all new cases imported

* Wall Street stares down another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified

* Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

* G20 finance ministers to hold talks as coronavirus fallout grows

* Russia blames Gulf nations for oil crash - TASS

* Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten

* Germany’s Merkel goes into quarantine after contact with infected doctor

* FACTBOX-Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges

* Olympics-Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as Japan, IOC consider postponement options

* Automakers halt production in India due to coronavirus

* New Delhi and scores of Indian districts under lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

* Turkey’s coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed - health minister

* Iran’s Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus

* First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank

* Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

EGYPT

* Egypt’s coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

* Egypt to allocate 20 bln Egyptian pounds to support bourse

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi coronavirus cases pass 500; Emirates cancels most passenger flights

* Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread, UAE suspends passengers flights

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to close shopping centres, limit restaurants to delivery service - state news agency

* UAE suspends all passenger and transit flights to and from the country -state news agency

* Emirates stops nearly all passenger flights, slashes wages

* Emaar closes bookings at three more Dubai hotels as virus impact worsens

* Horse racing-Dubai World Cup meeting cancelled due to coronavirus

* UAE cabinet approves additional 16 bln dirhams stimulus package - tweet

* UAE energy ministry activates remote work system for all services

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Co takes measures to maintain production despite coronavirus outbreak

OMAN

* Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores