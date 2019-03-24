MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 24

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasuries signal trouble, stocks fall on global growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi near-4 year high days after entering FTSE Russell index

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as growth concerns dent risk appetite

* Oil dips further from 2019 highs on demand worries

* Turkish watchdogs to probe JP Morgan after lira plunge

* Islamic State “caliphate” defeated, yet threat persists

* Syria vows to recover Golan as Trump policy shift draws criticism

* Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will sue political rivals for libel

* Hundreds of thousands of Algerians rally against Bouteflika

* Turkish lira tumbles in echoes of last year’s meltdown

* Moroccan police use water cannons to disperse teachers’ protest-witness

* Syrian state media says rebels shell village with gas, injuring 21

* Saudi-led coalition attacks drone storage caves in Yemen’s capital - SPA

* U.S. sanctions Iran’s nuclear research unit, urges Tehran to negotiate

* U.S. pressure on Hezbollah, Iran is working, Pompeo says in Beirut

* U.N. rights forum condemns Israel over deadly Gaza protests

* Grief turns to anti-government anger after boat capsize in Iraq’s Mosul

EGYPT

* Security tops agenda as Iraqi PM visits Egypt in first foreign trip

* Sudan summons Egypt ambassador over Red Sea oil and gas exploration blocks

* Blast at Egyptian chemical factory kills at least eight -security sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia appoints deputy education minister, university heads -SPA

* ANALYSIS-More shale, who cares? Saudi Arabia pushes for at least $70 oil

* BRIEF-Saudi Telecom Intends To Establish Up To $5 Bln International Sukuk Program

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* OMV and ADNOC sign 2 MOUs for collaboration in the petchem sector

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA targets $572 mln in capex in 2019-CFO

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger

QATAR

* Qatar’s QNB issues U.S Dollar-Denominated bonds worth $1 billion

OMAN

* Sri Lankan officials say Oman minister has arrived for refinery project launch (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)