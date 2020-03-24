MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 24

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

* Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks decline as region self-isolates against virus

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises over 1% as U.S. Fed ramps up support measures

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks, EFS plunge; Asia’s spot premiums for Russian ESPO down

* Rouhani: U.S. should lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran fight coronavirus

* Lebanon to stop paying all dollar Eurobonds, finance ministry says

* Tunisia says IMF to loan it $400 mln to limit coronavirus impact

* Tunisia orders army into streets to enforce coronavirus lockdown

* Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide

* Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

* Netanyahu ally, Israeli Supreme Court clash, with PM’s future at stake

* Israel drafting emergency economic plan to combat coronavirus impact

* Bank of Israel to buy 50 billion shekels in government bonds

* Israel’s Delek cut to ‘junk’ in latest blow to bonds, shares

* Netflix to reduce traffic in Israel by 25% to help ISPs

* Cellcom Israel Q4 loss widens, sees hit from coronavirus

* Palestinian workers find temporary Israeli abodes in coronavirus crisis

* Gulf government dollar bonds extend losses in early trade - Refinitiv

* Emerging markets face $34 bln in maturing dollar debt as liquidity squeeze tightens

* EU to provide 20 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Iran

* Iran calls for 2020 Olympics to be postponed amid coronavirus -IRNA

* Qatar announces $150 million aid to Gaza to support UN programmes, efforts to contain coronavirus

* Libya’s oil production at 95,837 as of March 22 -NOC

* East Libya imposes full curfew over coronavirus

EGYPT

* Egypt reports five more coronavirus deaths for a total of 19 -health ministry

* Egyptian parliament postpones sessions till April 12 over coronavirus - MENA

* Egypt’s central bank tells commercial banks to cut interest on dollar deposits -bankers

* Currency black market re-emerges in Egypt as coronavirus spreads

* Fitch Says Coronavirus Hits Egypt’s External Accounts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus, UAE suspends passenger flights

* Despite OPEC+ deal collapse, Saudi oil exports yet to rise-sources

* U.S. to appoint Coates as special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia -Energy Dept

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 1.2 mln tonnes of barley

* Saudi Arabia CDS climb to record high, Russia, South Africa at multi-year peaks

* In oil market standoff with Saudi Arabia, weakened rouble helps Russia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus, UAE suspends passenger flights

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to temporarily cut staff wages by up to 50% - internal email [nL8N2BG5E1

* In coronavirus lockdown, Gulf residents urge end to voice-call bans

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad says only UAE citizens or diplomats to board its flights from overseas - tweet

* BlackRock no longer in the race for ADNOC’s gas pipeline assets - sources

QATAR

* U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

OMAN

* Oman central bank stimulus to hurt banks’ credit profiles -Moody’s

* Oman credit default swaps inch up -IHS Markit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)