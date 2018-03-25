MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 25

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends at two-year low, Saudi keeps climbing on FTSE hopes

* Oil rises as Saudi backs extending output cuts into 2019

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as possible global trade war shakes markets

* As Syrian rebels quit Ghouta, Douma stands alone

* Iran should turn to Russia, China after Bolton nomination - senior MP

* INTERVIEW-Maire Tecnimont sees opportunities in Algeria energy shake-up

* Algeria’s annual inflation down to 4.9 in February - statistics bureau

* Major Tunisian union threatens protests if privatisations go ahead

* INTERVIEW-Reunited, Libya telecom starts $1.7 bln work plan

EGYPT

* Bomb kills two in Alexandria ahead of Egypt presidential vote

* Before vote, Sisi says Egypt strengthened during his presidency

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

* Britain’s Times condemns Egypt over journalist’s deportation

* Egypt seeks to buy more than 4 mln tonnes of local wheat in 2018

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $435.8 mln in Feb

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi expects oil producers to extend output curbs into 2019

* Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince to sit down with Wall Street

* Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden approaches banks to refinance subsidiary loan - sources

* Saudi tycoon’s creditor banks weigh multi-billion dollar debt deal

* Saudi Arabia tenders for 1.02 mln tonnes of feed barley

* Pressure mounts on Macron over arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

* Aramco says its plants, facilities operating normally after missile report

* Israel’s El Al to take its row over Saudi airspace to Supreme Court

* U.S.-Saudi consortium to build mixed use property development in Riyadh

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Emirates NBD closes in on Turkey’s Denizbank despite Gulf row

* UAE banks must justify interbank rates under new system -sources

* DP World intends to acquire stakes in Kazakh special economic zones

* TABLE-UAE central bank’s foreign securities holdings stabilise in February

QATAR

* Qatar puts 28 people and entities on new terrorism list

* Qatar central bank keeps repo rate flat, raises deposit rate 25 bps

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp signs deal for long-term LNG supplies-KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to start investor meetings ahead of multi-tranche dollar bond sale

* Exiled rights activist accuses Bahrain of persecuting kin (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)