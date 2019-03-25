MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 25

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as bond markets sound U.S. recession warning
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index retreats from multi-year peak; Gulf rivals also fall
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. recession fears lift safe-haven appeal
* Oil prices drop almost 1 pct on concerns recession may be looming
* Turkish lira firms to 5.6775 against dollar after Friday’s slide
* Israel says 6 hurt near Tel Aviv in apparent Gaza rocket attack
* Erdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay “heavy price”
* Iran to cement ties with Lebanon, Hezbollah despite U.S. pressure
* Israel says Trump to sign Golan sovereignty decree on Monday
* Thousands of Moroccan teachers stage protest over pay terms
* Egypt’s GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender for arrival May 1-20
* Israel’s Delek exploring partnership with Egypt LNG plants
* Saudi-led consortium, DEWA complete financing for Dubai solar park
* Royal adviser fired over Khashoggi murder absent from Saudi trial -sources
* Saudi Arabia to tender construction for Mecca 600MW solar project - energy ministry
* Uber could announce $3 bln deal with Careem early this week -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank cuts 160 jobs ahead of three-way merger -sources
* Abu Dhabi aims to lure start-ups with investment in new technology hub
* Austria’s OMV and ADNOC to cooperate on petrochemical projects
* Abu Dhabi Financial, Shuaa Capital in early merger talks- Al-Arabiya
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan hires banks for debut dollar sukuk - sources
* With an eye on Iran, U.S. clinches strategic port deal with Oman
* Oman oil minister excited to be part of Sri Lanka oil refinery project (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)