MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 25

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as bond markets sound U.S. recession warning

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index retreats from multi-year peak; Gulf rivals also fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. recession fears lift safe-haven appeal

* Oil prices drop almost 1 pct on concerns recession may be looming

* Turkish lira firms to 5.6775 against dollar after Friday’s slide

* Israel says 6 hurt near Tel Aviv in apparent Gaza rocket attack

* Erdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay “heavy price”

* Iran to cement ties with Lebanon, Hezbollah despite U.S. pressure

* Israel says Trump to sign Golan sovereignty decree on Monday

* Thousands of Moroccan teachers stage protest over pay terms

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender for arrival May 1-20

* Israel’s Delek exploring partnership with Egypt LNG plants

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led consortium, DEWA complete financing for Dubai solar park

* Royal adviser fired over Khashoggi murder absent from Saudi trial -sources

* Saudi Arabia to tender construction for Mecca 600MW solar project - energy ministry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Uber could announce $3 bln deal with Careem early this week -sources

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank cuts 160 jobs ahead of three-way merger -sources

* Abu Dhabi aims to lure start-ups with investment in new technology hub

* Austria’s OMV and ADNOC to cooperate on petrochemical projects

* Abu Dhabi Financial, Shuaa Capital in early merger talks- Al-Arabiya

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan hires banks for debut dollar sukuk - sources

OMAN

* With an eye on Iran, U.S. clinches strategic port deal with Oman

* Oman oil minister excited to be part of Sri Lanka oil refinery project (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)