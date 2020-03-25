MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 25

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St surge as investors place hopes on U.S. stimulus

* Oil ekes out gains as U.S. stimulus hopes lift global markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly rebound, tracking oil, Asian shares

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains slightly as U.S. stimulus hopes offset cash rush

* Lebanon facing tough debt restructuring, but bonds cheap -Morgan Stanley

* Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus

* UAE closing airports on Tuesday, a day earlier than first announced

* Italian energy group Eni to review its Middle East projects

* Mideast, Central Asia countries ask IMF for coronavirus support

EGYPT

* Egypt to extend suspension of flights for two weeks from April 1 - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia reports first coronavirus death, an Afghani resident

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC tells contractors it plans cost cuts after oil price crash - sources

* Abu Dhabi exchange ADX turned into a public joint shares company

* UAE’s SNOC says Mahani 1 gas project startup to be delayed slightly

* NMC says debt up at $6.6 bln; names chief restructuring officer

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical to issue first Gulf dollar bonds in over a month

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to execute package of 4.3 billion dinars as top priority to support economy - TV

OMAN

* Oman puts loan talks on hold after oil price crash - sources

* Oman suspends all flights from March 29, except cargo and flights to Musandam - state TV (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)