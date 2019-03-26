MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 26

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as U.S. bond yields come off late-2017 lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Egypt hit by sell-off of blue chips, financials lift Qatar
* PRECIOUS-Gold near one-month peak as yields, equities slide
*-Oil prices mixed on economic slowdown fears, supply hopes
* Trump recognizes Golan Heights as Israeli, boosting Netanyahu and angering Syria
* McDonald’s to buy Israel’s Dynamic Yield
* Turkish investors dumping low-yield lira deposits drove up dollar - bankers
* Turkish lira rebounds but concern lingers after selloff
* Uber drives Middle East mapping push ahead of IPO -source
* Damascus calls U.S. Golan decision attack on Syrian sovereignty
* Heavy weapons fire rocks Yemen’s Hodeidah as U.N. pushes to clinch troop pullout
* Libyan oil workers at El Sharara, other fields demand salary increase
* Middle East Crude-Prices drop; Dubai sets June crude above Oman future
* Turkey plans to import more Iranian gas - IRNA
* Turkish unemployment edged up to 11 percent last year
* Turkey central bank says to use all instruments to maintain price stability
* Egypt’s GASC to pay for wheat within 180 days instead of immediately
* Egypt’s KIMA Sees FY 2019-2020 Profit Of EGP 296.8 Mln
* Telecom Egypt Reactivates Early Retirement Program
* Egypt Aluminum Changes FY 2019-20 Forecast
* Egypt’s central bank seen maintaining key rates
* SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia Launches SHUAA REIT
* Atheeb Telecom Appoints SKFH As Financial Adviser For Capital Reduction
* Saudi’s TAPRCO Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Rights Issue
* Saudi beats Russia to top spot among China crude oil suppliers in Feb -customs
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 730,000 tonnes barley in tender
* Saudi’s Alrajhi Takaful FY Profit Rises
* Bahrain LNG terminal to start commercial operations in May
* Nass Corporation Says Unit Awarded Sub-Contract For Project In Bahrain
* Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 bln deal - sources
* Abu Dhabi approves $1.5 bln for water scarcity and food security R&D
* RAKBANK To Commence Investor Meetings In Preparation For Bond Issuance
* Dubai Crude for June to be priced at $0.05/bbl above Oman
* UAE’s Shuaa Capital, ADFG mandate banks on merger plan - ADFG
* UAE’s ADNOC awards onshore exploration block to Indian consortium
* DFM Says Direct Deal Implemented On 155.5 Mln Shares Of Union Properties
* Kuwait’s Senergy Holding Posts Q4 Loss
* Arkan Al Kuwait With Clients Buys Commercial Property In UK
* Kuwait’s Privatization Holding Posts Q4 Loss
* Kuwait’s Al Aqaria Q4 Profit Falls
* Qatar Airways backs Boeing despite MAX crash crisis
* Qatar’s Al Meera Shareholders Approve Increasing Foreign Ownership To 49 Pct
* Qatar’s QIIB Shareholders Approve Ownership Of Foreign Investors Upto 49 Pct
