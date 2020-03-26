MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 26

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks run out of steam on U.S. job jitters, yen gains
* Oil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East stocks advance on giant U.S. stimulus package
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls on cash run, markets await U.S. stimulus
* ANALYSIS-Iran has limited scope for coronavirus economic stimulus
* IMF approves $1.3 bln loan for Jordan, adjusts for coronavirus expenses
* Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing
* Israeli parliament speaker, Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court
* Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country
* Turkey says two soldiers killed, two wounded in Kurdish militant attack in Iraq
* Yemen’s Houthi leader says Saudi-led coalition support for ceasefire is welcomed
* Cairo, the city that never sleeps, shuts for coronavirus night-time curfew
* Saudi King says G20 exceptional summit to unite coronavirus efforts
* Saudis tighten anti-virus curfew; UAE closures leave travellers stranded
* STV leads funding for Saudi online grocery delivery firm
* UAE to shut public transport, restrict movement from Thursday night to Sunday - state news agency
* Dubai directs private sector to implement remote work for 80% of staff
* Expo 2020 Dubai staff member contracts coronavirus, spokesman says
* Qatar to shut money exchange and transfer services from March 26 -state news agency
* Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on “unprecedented” oil price slide
* BRIEF-Khaleeji Commercial Bank Shareholders Approve De-Listing Of Shares From DFM
Compiled by Dubai newsroom