MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 26

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks run out of steam on U.S. job jitters, yen gains

* Oil prices mixed as demand shrinks, but stimulus hopes support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East stocks advance on giant U.S. stimulus package

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls on cash run, markets await U.S. stimulus

* ANALYSIS-Iran has limited scope for coronavirus economic stimulus

* IMF approves $1.3 bln loan for Jordan, adjusts for coronavirus expenses

* Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

* Israeli parliament speaker, Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

* Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

* Turkey says two soldiers killed, two wounded in Kurdish militant attack in Iraq

* Yemen’s Houthi leader says Saudi-led coalition support for ceasefire is welcomed

EGYPT

* Cairo, the city that never sleeps, shuts for coronavirus night-time curfew

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King says G20 exceptional summit to unite coronavirus efforts

* Saudis tighten anti-virus curfew; UAE closures leave travellers stranded

* STV leads funding for Saudi online grocery delivery firm

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to shut public transport, restrict movement from Thursday night to Sunday - state news agency

* Dubai directs private sector to implement remote work for 80% of staff

* Expo 2020 Dubai staff member contracts coronavirus, spokesman says

QATAR

* Qatar to shut money exchange and transfer services from March 26 -state news agency

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on “unprecedented” oil price slide

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Khaleeji Commercial Bank Shareholders Approve De-Listing Of Shares From DFM