MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lose steam on U.S. recession fears; kiwi dives on RBNZ signal

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Uber-Careem deal boosts Saudi, real estate hurts Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as equities retreat on recession fears

*-Oil prices edge higher, but future demand concerns cap gains

* Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 bln deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East

* U.S. top court backs Sudan over American sailors in USS Cole bombing case

* Yemenis rally in support of Houthis to mark war anniversary

* Army chief asks for Algeria’s Bouteflika to be declared unfit for office

* “It’s not about the Benjamins,” Netanyahu says of U.S. support for Israel

* Kuwait’s oil minister says Kuwait seeks oil market stability - KUNA

* U.S. sanctions firms accused of helping fund Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

* Gulf Arabs, Europeans, Iran reject U.S. recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli

* ‘We need Turkey to buy the Patriot’ missile defense system -acting Pentagon chief

* Iraq halts crude loading at southern terminals due to weather - sources

* Film cameras start to roll again in Damascus studios

* Algeria’s Sonatrach cuts April Saharan blend oil OSP

* Algeria’s oil, gas production unaffected by unrest - IEA

* Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark anniversary of war

* Citigroup Appoints Elissar Farah Antonios As Cluster Head For UAE, Levant And Iraq

* Iran president hits at Trump for recognising Golan Heights as Israeli - IRNA

* OPEC, non-OPEC plan next JMMC meeting on May 19 in Jeddah - sources

* Saudi Aramco building global gas business to cut carbon footprint

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 tonnes U.S. soft red wheat in tender

* Qalaa Holdings Updates On Trial Operations of Egyptian Refining Co Project

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar aims to double online booking sales by end-2020

* Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott sign deal for new oil services facility

* MEDIA-Hedge fund Pharo Management spurns Saudi Arabia’s $300 million after Khashoggi murder

* Saudi Arabia extends domestic debt curve with new sukuk issue

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Sells Stake In Careem For 1.25 Bln Riyals

* Saudi Telecom Says Will Receive Around $274 Mln From Careem And Uber Deal

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Expects Gain Of SAR 1.78 Bln From Careem and Uber Deal

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to use Huawei in 5G rollout despite U.S. warnings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirate of Sharjah to raise $1 billion with seven-year sukuk - source

* UAE’s Unikai Foods Seeks Shareholders Resolution On Co’s continuity

* Dhabi Holdings Says Dominique Russo Appointed CEO Of Dhabi Group Of Companies

* Dubai to allow small increase in school fees after freeze last year hit GEMS IPO

* Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing seven-year dollar sukuk - source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting UAE Unit Signs Road Construction Contract