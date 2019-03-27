MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lose steam on U.S. recession fears; kiwi dives on RBNZ signal
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Uber-Careem deal boosts Saudi, real estate hurts Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as equities retreat on recession fears
*-Oil prices edge higher, but future demand concerns cap gains
* Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 bln deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
* U.S. top court backs Sudan over American sailors in USS Cole bombing case
* Yemenis rally in support of Houthis to mark war anniversary
* Army chief asks for Algeria’s Bouteflika to be declared unfit for office
* “It’s not about the Benjamins,” Netanyahu says of U.S. support for Israel
* Kuwait’s oil minister says Kuwait seeks oil market stability - KUNA
* U.S. sanctions firms accused of helping fund Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
* Gulf Arabs, Europeans, Iran reject U.S. recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli
* ‘We need Turkey to buy the Patriot’ missile defense system -acting Pentagon chief
* Iraq halts crude loading at southern terminals due to weather - sources
* Film cameras start to roll again in Damascus studios
* Algeria’s Sonatrach cuts April Saharan blend oil OSP
* Algeria’s oil, gas production unaffected by unrest - IEA
* Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark anniversary of war
* Citigroup Appoints Elissar Farah Antonios As Cluster Head For UAE, Levant And Iraq
* Iran president hits at Trump for recognising Golan Heights as Israeli - IRNA
* OPEC, non-OPEC plan next JMMC meeting on May 19 in Jeddah - sources
* Saudi Aramco building global gas business to cut carbon footprint
* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 tonnes U.S. soft red wheat in tender
* Qalaa Holdings Updates On Trial Operations of Egyptian Refining Co Project
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar aims to double online booking sales by end-2020
* Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott sign deal for new oil services facility
* MEDIA-Hedge fund Pharo Management spurns Saudi Arabia’s $300 million after Khashoggi murder
* Saudi Arabia extends domestic debt curve with new sukuk issue
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Sells Stake In Careem For 1.25 Bln Riyals
* Saudi Telecom Says Will Receive Around $274 Mln From Careem And Uber Deal
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Expects Gain Of SAR 1.78 Bln From Careem and Uber Deal
* Bahrain to use Huawei in 5G rollout despite U.S. warnings
* Emirate of Sharjah to raise $1 billion with seven-year sukuk - source
* UAE’s Unikai Foods Seeks Shareholders Resolution On Co’s continuity
* Dhabi Holdings Says Dominique Russo Appointed CEO Of Dhabi Group Of Companies
* Dubai to allow small increase in school fees after freeze last year hit GEMS IPO
* Emirate of Sharjah starts marketing seven-year dollar sukuk - source
* Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting UAE Unit Signs Road Construction Contract
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom