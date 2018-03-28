MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 28

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buckle as tech firms come under more scrutiny
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms region again before FTSE index decision
* Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls from near six-week high as trade tensions recede
* Djibouti plans new container terminal to bolster transport hub aspirations
* Thousands more leave Syria’s Ghouta, rebels await Russian decision
* Iraq to source locally all sugar, oils for food rationing
* Iraq may build oil storage in Japan, South Korea to drive Asian sales
* Morocco not planning to sell Maroc Telecom stake -Finance Minister
* Egypt begins second day of voting as Sisi coasts towards victory
* Volatility has not shaken Saudi strategy -sovereign fund director
* Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet
* Top Saudi clerics condemn Qatar’s Al Jazeera after missile attacks -SPA
* OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance - Saudi Crown Prince
* Saudis to repay contractors on state projects for increased expat fees
* UAE healthcare provider NMC raises $2 billion loan - sources
* UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after war planes incident
* UAE says Qatari fighter jets flew close to civilian aircraft
* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus grows by almost a quarter
* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus grows by almost a quarter

* Albaraka Turk says aims to double assets in the next five years