MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 28

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buckle as tech firms come under more scrutiny

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms region again before FTSE index decision

* Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls from near six-week high as trade tensions recede

* Djibouti plans new container terminal to bolster transport hub aspirations

* Thousands more leave Syria’s Ghouta, rebels await Russian decision

* Iraq to source locally all sugar, oils for food rationing

* Iraq may build oil storage in Japan, South Korea to drive Asian sales

* Morocco not planning to sell Maroc Telecom stake -Finance Minister

EGYPT

* Egypt begins second day of voting as Sisi coasts towards victory

SAUDI ARABIA

* Volatility has not shaken Saudi strategy -sovereign fund director

* Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet

* Top Saudi clerics condemn Qatar’s Al Jazeera after missile attacks -SPA

* OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance - Saudi Crown Prince

* Saudis to repay contractors on state projects for increased expat fees

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE healthcare provider NMC raises $2 billion loan - sources

* UAE says civilian flight paths will not change after war planes incident

* UAE says Qatari fighter jets flew close to civilian aircraft

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus grows by almost a quarter

BAHRAIN

* Albaraka Turk says aims to double assets in the next five years