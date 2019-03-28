MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 28

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields spiral lower, take stocks along for the ride

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue-chips lift Qatar, Banks boost Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold creeps higher on falling yields, global growth worries

* Oil extends losses into second session as U.S. stocks rise

* U.S. isolated at U.N. Security Council over Golan decision

* Middle East Crude-Prices advance; EFS widens to over 3-month high

* Bouteflika’s key allies back army plan to oust him

* Algerian army, police bust militant cell planning attacks -Ennahar TV

* Hamas leader appears in public as fighting with Israel tails off

* President Rouhani inspects flood damage in northern Iran

* Iran welcomes Luxembourg court decision on U.S. seizure of Iranian assets

* Iraq orders arrest of ex-governor after deadly ferry sinking

* Iraq resumes southern oil exports after stoppage – oil officials

* Libya’s NOC February revenues down 21 pct on January

* Sudan suspends daily exchange rate setting mechanism - report

EGYPT

* Paris wheat at two-week low as Egypt setback cools export hopes

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to buy SABIC in $69 bln chemicals megadeal

* U.S. approves secret nuclear power work for Saudi Arabia

* Saudi women activists detail torture allegations in court

* Pompeo commits U.S. to finding, punishing those behind Saudi journalist’s murder

* Germany’s SPD ready to allow some arms exports to Saudis - RND newspapers

* SaudiGulf is said to scrap deal for CSeries after A320 order - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai economic growth at its slowest since 2009 debt crisis

* UAE regulator in final stages of issuing licence for nuclear plant

* Uniper plans capacity-boosting revamp at Fujairah plant in August

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 25

QATAR

* Qatar’s ‘desert rose’ museum opens at last

* Qatar’s Nebras explores $1 bln Paiton Energy stake sale - Bloomberg

BAHRAIN

* Lockheed wins $1.1 bln contract for sale of rockets to Poland, Bahrain, Romania (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)