MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, yen drops amid perceived progress on N.Korea issues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks pull back before FTSE decision, most of Gulf down
* Oil falls about 1 pct after surprise U.S. crude build
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up from one-week low after steep fall
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weak; Iraq plans Basra port maintenance
* European powers press for Iran sanctions to buttress nuclear deal
* Turkey says will take action if militants do not leave Syria’s Manbij
* Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency
* Uber’s Middle East rival Careem in talks on new funds -sources
* WGC, IIFM to develop standards for gold-based Islamic contracts
* Turkish dollar bonds tumble, 2040 issue at 13-month low - Tradeweb
* OPEC seeks “very long-term” cooperation with other oil exporters
* Sisi on course for big election win, early estimates say
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for April 28-May 8 shipment
* Egypt 2018/19 refined sugar output pegged at 2.4 mln tonnes, up 5 pct year/year -U.S. attache
* Saudi Arabia must face U.S. lawsuits over Sept. 11 attacks
* Saudi to join FTSE emerging index from next March, attract billions
* Saudi Aramco finalises refinery deal with Malaysia’s Petronas
* Saudis likely to show restraint as Yemen crisis escalates
* Saudi Arabia’s Farabi Petrochemicals shortlists banks for $1 bln project - sources
* SoftBank Vision Fund, Saudi Arabia to create world’s biggest solar power firm
* DP World says Djibouti has not offered to buy its Doraleh terminal stake
* UAE pledges $500 million to U.N. aid efforts in Yemen - state media
* UAE’s Mubadala, Greece’s Taneo to invest 400 mln euros in Greece
* ADNOC signs two 3-year Naphtha sales deals with Asian firms
* Dubai Aerospace set to raise $400 million syndicated loan - sources
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 26
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts May Murban crude allocation by 20 pct - sources
* UAE healthcare provider NMC raises $2 billion loan - sources
* Qatar files aviation complaint against Bahrain at UN
* FTSE to upgrade Kuwait to emerging market in two stages
* Zain Group in Sudanese currency swap talks with Kuwait government
* Kuwait’s Zain waiting for approval to sell Saudi mobile towers
* Bahrain to raise $1 bln via sukuk after shelving conventional bond -sources (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)