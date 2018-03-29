MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, yen drops amid perceived progress on N.Korea issues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks pull back before FTSE decision, most of Gulf down

* Oil falls about 1 pct after surprise U.S. crude build

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up from one-week low after steep fall

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weak; Iraq plans Basra port maintenance

* European powers press for Iran sanctions to buttress nuclear deal

* Turkey says will take action if militants do not leave Syria’s Manbij

* Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency

* Uber’s Middle East rival Careem in talks on new funds -sources

* WGC, IIFM to develop standards for gold-based Islamic contracts

* Turkish dollar bonds tumble, 2040 issue at 13-month low - Tradeweb

* OPEC seeks “very long-term” cooperation with other oil exporters

EGYPT

* Sisi on course for big election win, early estimates say

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for April 28-May 8 shipment

* Egypt 2018/19 refined sugar output pegged at 2.4 mln tonnes, up 5 pct year/year -U.S. attache

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia must face U.S. lawsuits over Sept. 11 attacks

* Saudi to join FTSE emerging index from next March, attract billions

* Saudi Aramco finalises refinery deal with Malaysia’s Petronas

* Saudis likely to show restraint as Yemen crisis escalates

* Saudi Arabia’s Farabi Petrochemicals shortlists banks for $1 bln project - sources

* SoftBank Vision Fund, Saudi Arabia to create world’s biggest solar power firm

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World says Djibouti has not offered to buy its Doraleh terminal stake

* UAE pledges $500 million to U.N. aid efforts in Yemen - state media

* UAE’s Mubadala, Greece’s Taneo to invest 400 mln euros in Greece

* ADNOC signs two 3-year Naphtha sales deals with Asian firms

* Dubai Aerospace set to raise $400 million syndicated loan - sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 26

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts May Murban crude allocation by 20 pct - sources

* UAE healthcare provider NMC raises $2 billion loan - sources

QATAR

* Qatar files aviation complaint against Bahrain at UN

KUWAIT

* FTSE to upgrade Kuwait to emerging market in two stages

* Zain Group in Sudanese currency swap talks with Kuwait government

* Kuwait’s Zain waiting for approval to sell Saudi mobile towers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to raise $1 bln via sukuk after shelving conventional bond -sources (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)