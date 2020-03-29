MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down on virus’ economic toll; dollar falls further

* Oil plunges posting fifth straight weekly loss despite stimulus efforts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks decline, but banks boost Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but eyes biggest weekly gain since 2008

* EXCLUSIVE-Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say

* Iran to use 20% of state budget to fight coronavirus

* Iran urges U.S. to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus

* Iraq proposes budget cuts to foreign oil firms after oil price crash

* In Iraq, coronavirus terrifies even doctors hardened by conflict

* Lebanon’s Berri may suspend cabinet support over coronavirus expat policy

* Lebanon in talks with IMF over help to combat coronavirus

* Lebanon vows total economic overhaul by year-end amid debt talk kick off

* Beirut international airport to remain closed until April 12

* Morocco to spend $200 million to brace health system for coronavirus

* EU offers 450 mln euros to help Morocco counter coronavirus - statement

* Morocco to halt import duties on soft wheat, durum and grains - statement

* Algeria extends curfew to nine more provinces over coronavirus outbreak [nL8N2BK4CT

* Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

* Israel’s Gantz angers supporters with move towards unity government

* Armed Israeli troops to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

* New coronavirus cases confirmed in Libya as war escalates

EGYPT

* Egypt to halt legume exports for 3 mths due to coronavirus -ministry

* Egypt reports 39 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

* Egypt reduces GDP growth target for FY 2019-2020 to 5.1% - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Britain, U.S. working with Saudis to repatriate citizens

* Saudi Arabia says no talks on new oil deal, Moscow suggests larger OPEC+

* Missiles intercepted above Saudi capital and city of Jazan -state media

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE extends nightly curfew as Qatar reports first coronavirus fatality

* Dubai braces for financial hit as coronavirus batters vital tourism [nL8N2BI1NQ

* Abu Dhabi crown prince, Syrian president discuss coronavirus

* S&P cuts DAMAC’s rating, puts Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls on creditwatch

* S&P: Outlooks on five UAE banks revised to negative on deteriorating operating environment

* NMC Health chairman steps down amid “difficult period’

KUWAIT

* S&P lowers Kuwait but affirms Saudi, Qatar ratings despite lower oil prices

OMAN

* S&P cuts Oman rating deeper into junk, trims Bahrain’s outlook (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)