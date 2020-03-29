MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down on virus’ economic toll; dollar falls further
* Oil plunges posting fifth straight weekly loss despite stimulus efforts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks decline, but banks boost Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but eyes biggest weekly gain since 2008
* EXCLUSIVE-Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say
* Iran to use 20% of state budget to fight coronavirus
* Iran urges U.S. to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus
* Iraq proposes budget cuts to foreign oil firms after oil price crash
* In Iraq, coronavirus terrifies even doctors hardened by conflict
* Lebanon’s Berri may suspend cabinet support over coronavirus expat policy
* Lebanon in talks with IMF over help to combat coronavirus
* Lebanon vows total economic overhaul by year-end amid debt talk kick off
* Beirut international airport to remain closed until April 12
* Morocco to spend $200 million to brace health system for coronavirus
* EU offers 450 mln euros to help Morocco counter coronavirus - statement
* Morocco to halt import duties on soft wheat, durum and grains - statement
* Algeria extends curfew to nine more provinces over coronavirus outbreak [nL8N2BK4CT
* Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown
* Israel’s Gantz angers supporters with move towards unity government
* Armed Israeli troops to help enforce coronavirus lockdown
* New coronavirus cases confirmed in Libya as war escalates
* Egypt to halt legume exports for 3 mths due to coronavirus -ministry
* Egypt reports 39 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths
* Egypt reduces GDP growth target for FY 2019-2020 to 5.1% - minister
* Britain, U.S. working with Saudis to repatriate citizens
* Saudi Arabia says no talks on new oil deal, Moscow suggests larger OPEC+
* Missiles intercepted above Saudi capital and city of Jazan -state media
* UAE extends nightly curfew as Qatar reports first coronavirus fatality
* Dubai braces for financial hit as coronavirus batters vital tourism [nL8N2BI1NQ
* Abu Dhabi crown prince, Syrian president discuss coronavirus
* S&P cuts DAMAC’s rating, puts Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls on creditwatch
* S&P: Outlooks on five UAE banks revised to negative on deteriorating operating environment
* NMC Health chairman steps down amid “difficult period’
* S&P lowers Kuwait but affirms Saudi, Qatar ratings despite lower oil prices
* S&P cuts Oman rating deeper into junk, trims Bahrain’s outlook (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)