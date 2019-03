DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on trade optimism, tame inflation

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate pressures Dubai, most Gulf markets drop

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls on dollar, stocks; on track for worst week since May 2017

* Oil falls 2 percent as demand worries overtake supply cut

* In rebuff to Trump, OPEC oil output drops further in February

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; OSPs awaited

* U.S.-backed Syrian force attacks final IS enclave

* EXPLAINER-Does Islamic State still pose a threat?

* Chemical weapons agency: “toxic chemical” used in attack on Syrian rebel town last April

* As Assad holds on in Syria, EU’s ‘strategic patience’ tested

* Russia tells Syrian asylum seekers: You need to go home

* Iran merging military-linked banks to stabilise sector

* Iran condemns Britain for listing ally Hezbollah as ‘terrorist’ group

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah slams Britain’s terrorist group listing

* Graft accusation piles pressure on Israel’s Netanyahu as election looms

* U.S., Saudi Arabia and UK back “global coalition” for Jordan

* France to provide 1 bln euros in loans, grants to Jordan -junior minister

* Algeria’s Bouteflika names new election campaign director

* Tens of thousands of Algerians call on Bouteflika to step down

* Southern Yemenis warn exclusion from UN peace talks could trigger new conflict

* Libyan rivals agree on need for national election - UN

* Islamic Development Bank to raise 2 bln dollars in sukuks in 2019

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Eastern Co private share offer oversubscribed - state media

* Egypt’s M2 money supply growth slows to 11.95 pct y/y in January -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis prepare trials of detainees identified as women’s rights activists

* EU states block putting Saudi Arabia, U.S. territories on dirty-money list

* German conservative leader takes aim at SPD over Saudi arms embargo - media

* Russia, Saudi energy ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in January

* Saudi bourse expects $15-$20 bln in passive fund inflows in 2019

* Saudi market cross-listing regulations expected in Q2

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeking 595,000 tonnes of hard wheat for April-June

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Development Bank successfully closes First Federal Entity Issuance Of $750 mln bond

* Dubai’s DEWA invites developers for fifth phase of solar park

* Dubai’s DGCX launches aluminium and zinc futures

* Uber in advanced talks to buy Middle East rival Careem - Bloomberg

* POLL-MENA fund managers plan to increase UAE investments

* Abu Dhabi’s ADIA unit partners with India’s Kotak Investment to launch fund

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Bahrain at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable

QATAR

* Qatar fund seeking Deutsche Bank stake of at least 5 pct - Spiegel

OMAN

* Oman signs oil agreement with Occidental Oman for Block 72 -ministry twitter (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)