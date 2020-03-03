MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 3

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend rebound on hopes of G7 support

* Oil rises a 2nd day as stimulus hopes, expected OPEC cuts offset virus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks close higher on stimulus hopes; Qatar slides

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on global monetary easing bets

* Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

* EXCLUSIVE-U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling -diplomats

* Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66

* Syrian government forces re-enter strategic town, Turkey vows to keep up strikes

* SPECIAL REPORT-Broken Health: The medical crisis that’s aggravating Iraq’s unrest

* Lebanon’s advisers yet to reach deal with bondholders - source

* Facebook removes two Middle East-focused fake account networks

* INSIGHT-“All our dreams are gone;” Desperation deepens for Syrians as conflict intensifies

* Iraq power vacuum: acting PM steps aside after designated successor quits

* Turkish lira rebounds on global stimulus hopes after hitting 17-month low

* IATA says in talks with Lebanon’s central bank on airline revenue repatriation

* Middle East airlines lose $100 mln due to coronavirus - IATA

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts in February -PMI

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.51 bln in February- c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slowest in nearly two years - PMI

* Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

* Saudi private sector strong in January but coronavirus may reverse growth

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE private sector lags further amid coronavirus fears, PMI shows

* UAE evacuating its citizens in Iran - WAM

* Dubai’s prestigious boat show postponed due to coronavirus

* NMC Health calls for debt standstill to stabilise finances

QATAR

* Qatar health ministry reports four new cases of coronavirus infection -QNA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s oil minister appointed acting minister of electricity and water

* Kuwait has 10 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 56 - TV

OMAN

* Oman bans entry of visitors from countries where coronavirus has spread

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Middle East oil conference delayed by coronavirus