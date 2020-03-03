MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 3

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares extend rebound on hopes of G7 support
* Oil rises a 2nd day as stimulus hopes, expected OPEC cuts offset virus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks close higher on stimulus hopes; Qatar slides
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on global monetary easing bets
* Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority
* EXCLUSIVE-U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling -diplomats
* Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66
* Syrian government forces re-enter strategic town, Turkey vows to keep up strikes
* SPECIAL REPORT-Broken Health: The medical crisis that’s aggravating Iraq’s unrest
* Lebanon’s advisers yet to reach deal with bondholders - source
* Facebook removes two Middle East-focused fake account networks
* INSIGHT-“All our dreams are gone;” Desperation deepens for Syrians as conflict intensifies
* Iraq power vacuum: acting PM steps aside after designated successor quits
* Turkish lira rebounds on global stimulus hopes after hitting 17-month low
* IATA says in talks with Lebanon’s central bank on airline revenue repatriation
* Middle East airlines lose $100 mln due to coronavirus - IATA
* Egypt’s non-oil business activity contracts in February -PMI
* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $45.51 bln in February- c.bank
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slowest in nearly two years - PMI
* Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
* Saudi private sector strong in January but coronavirus may reverse growth
* UAE private sector lags further amid coronavirus fears, PMI shows
* UAE evacuating its citizens in Iran - WAM
* Dubai’s prestigious boat show postponed due to coronavirus
* NMC Health calls for debt standstill to stabilise finances
* Qatar health ministry reports four new cases of coronavirus infection -QNA
* Kuwait’s oil minister appointed acting minister of electricity and water
* Kuwait has 10 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 56 - TV
* Oman bans entry of visitors from countries where coronavirus has spread
* Bahrain Middle East oil conference delayed by coronavirus
Compiled by Dubai newsroom