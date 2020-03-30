MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 30

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can

* Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks gain on coronavirus measures

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar weakens, fears of economic damage mount

* ANALYSIS-Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding upto $225 bln in stocks

* EXCLUSIVE-India’s Reliance seeks to sell Mideast crude cargoes in rare move

* COLUMN-Coronavirus demand hit renders OPEC+, Trump manoeuvres irrelevant: Russell

* COLUMN-Global oil storage to fill rapidly as consumption plunges: Kemp

* Iran extends prison furloughs as coronavirus death toll rises

* Israel eases capital requirements so banks can lend more to economy

* Syria reports first coronavirus death as fear grow of major outbreak

* More coronavirus cases in Libya as fighting rages

* Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat

EGYPT

* Egypt’s banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi intercepts missiles in attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthis

* Saudi Arabia expands lockdown as coronavirus death toll doubles

* Saudi Arabia assures India of uninterrupted LPG supply- India oil minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring - document

* Saudi Arabia expands partial lockdown, German tourists leave UAE

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

* Qatar offers guarantees to local banks worth 3 bln riyals

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Deutsche Bank’s Middle East CEO moves to Gulf International Bank