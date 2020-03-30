MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 30

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can
* Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks gain on coronavirus measures
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar weakens, fears of economic damage mount
* ANALYSIS-Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding upto $225 bln in stocks
* EXCLUSIVE-India’s Reliance seeks to sell Mideast crude cargoes in rare move
* COLUMN-Coronavirus demand hit renders OPEC+, Trump manoeuvres irrelevant: Russell
* COLUMN-Global oil storage to fill rapidly as consumption plunges: Kemp
* Iran extends prison furloughs as coronavirus death toll rises
* Israel eases capital requirements so banks can lend more to economy
* Syria reports first coronavirus death as fear grow of major outbreak
* More coronavirus cases in Libya as fighting rages
* Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat
* Egypt’s banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits
* Saudi intercepts missiles in attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthis
* Saudi Arabia expands lockdown as coronavirus death toll doubles
* Saudi Arabia assures India of uninterrupted LPG supply- India oil minister
* Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring - document
* Saudi Arabia expands partial lockdown, German tourists leave UAE
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out
* Qatar offers guarantees to local banks worth 3 bln riyals
* MOVES-Deutsche Bank’s Middle East CEO moves to Gulf International Bank
Compiled by Dubai newsroom