MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s SABIC loses steam, ex-dividend stocks hit Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar dips; palladium snaps losing streak

* Oil posts biggest quarterly rise since 2009 on OPEC cuts, sanctions

* EXCLUSIVE-OPEC struggles to keep Russia on board with oil cut, may offer shorter extension

* Trump calls for OPEC to boost oil production, says price too high

* Middle East crude benchmarks mixed; Oman OSP at 5-mth high

* Oman crude OSP rises to highest in 5 months in May

* Iranian fuel oil cargo sits off Malaysia as U.S. urges sanctions compliance

*Kingmaker once more, Algeria’s army confronts demand for real change

* Algerian army repeats call to declare president unfit for office

* Algeria authorities deny Algiers protest drew one million demonstrators

* Saudi Arabia says Syrian opposition must unite before any dialogue with govt

* Iran calls emergency in flood-threatened southwest province

* Palestinians mass at Gaza border to mark protest anniversary

* Libya holds municipal elections in first vote for five years

* El Sharara oil field output hit 280,000 barrels on Thursday - engineer

* U.S. calls for probe of bombing of hospital in Yemen

* Wound” of migration not solved by physical barriers, pope says

* Tunisia says it will coordinate Arab response to U.S. move on Golan

* Tunisia says U.N. official arrested in anti-terrorism probe - agency

* Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to Nov 17

* Lebanon economic reforms ‘not at expected level’, says World Bank

* EXPLAINER-Fixing Lebanon’s ruinous electricity crisis

* TABLE - MENA fund managers increase investments in UAE, Egypt

* POLL - MENA fund managers increase investments in UAE, Egypt

EGYPT

* Trump to host Egypt’s Sisi on April 9 -White House

* Egypt’s Sisi raises minimum wage to help assuage economic hardships

* Egypt’s GASC gets offers for Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese rice in tender -traders

* Egypt shuts three ports due to bad weather

* Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot

SAUDI ARABIA

* Germany extends Saudi arms sale ban for another six months

* S&P Says Saudi Arabia ‘A-/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding to invest Careem proceeds in Europe, Saudi - CEO

* Saudi-led group offers lowest price to build gas pipeline in Bulgaria

* Saudi’s SABIC sticking with growth plans, will discuss synergies with Aramco

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE official urges Arab openness to Israel - paper

* Dubai Aerospace ups revolving loan to $600 mln

* Dubai court restores yacht to Russia tycoon, move disputed in divorce contest

QATAR

* French group Vinci: audit finds no problems over its Qatar labour practices

KUWAIT

* Gulf Bank reassures stakeholders, customers after a service disruption

OMAN

* Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65-$75 range until year-end (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)