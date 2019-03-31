MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade hopes buoy stocks, Brexit setback hits pound
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s SABIC loses steam, ex-dividend stocks hit Abu Dhabi
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar dips; palladium snaps losing streak
* Oil posts biggest quarterly rise since 2009 on OPEC cuts, sanctions
* EXCLUSIVE-OPEC struggles to keep Russia on board with oil cut, may offer shorter extension
* Trump calls for OPEC to boost oil production, says price too high
* Middle East crude benchmarks mixed; Oman OSP at 5-mth high
* Oman crude OSP rises to highest in 5 months in May
* Iranian fuel oil cargo sits off Malaysia as U.S. urges sanctions compliance
*Kingmaker once more, Algeria’s army confronts demand for real change
* Algerian army repeats call to declare president unfit for office
* Algeria authorities deny Algiers protest drew one million demonstrators
* Saudi Arabia says Syrian opposition must unite before any dialogue with govt
* Iran calls emergency in flood-threatened southwest province
* Palestinians mass at Gaza border to mark protest anniversary
* Libya holds municipal elections in first vote for five years
* El Sharara oil field output hit 280,000 barrels on Thursday - engineer
* U.S. calls for probe of bombing of hospital in Yemen
* Wound” of migration not solved by physical barriers, pope says
* Tunisia says it will coordinate Arab response to U.S. move on Golan
* Tunisia says U.N. official arrested in anti-terrorism probe - agency
* Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to Nov 17
* Lebanon economic reforms ‘not at expected level’, says World Bank
* EXPLAINER-Fixing Lebanon’s ruinous electricity crisis
* TABLE - MENA fund managers increase investments in UAE, Egypt
* POLL - MENA fund managers increase investments in UAE, Egypt
* Trump to host Egypt’s Sisi on April 9 -White House
* Egypt’s Sisi raises minimum wage to help assuage economic hardships
* Egypt’s GASC gets offers for Indian, Chinese and Vietnamese rice in tender -traders
* Egypt shuts three ports due to bad weather
* Thirty men sentenced for Egyptian church attack plot
* Germany extends Saudi arms sale ban for another six months
* S&P Says Saudi Arabia ‘A-/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding to invest Careem proceeds in Europe, Saudi - CEO
* Saudi-led group offers lowest price to build gas pipeline in Bulgaria
* Saudi’s SABIC sticking with growth plans, will discuss synergies with Aramco
* UAE official urges Arab openness to Israel - paper
* Dubai Aerospace ups revolving loan to $600 mln
* Dubai court restores yacht to Russia tycoon, move disputed in divorce contest
* French group Vinci: audit finds no problems over its Qatar labour practices
* Gulf Bank reassures stakeholders, customers after a service disruption
* Omani oil minister sees prices staying in $65-$75 range until year-end (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)