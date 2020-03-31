MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life

* Crude rises after U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil, fears of prolonged lockdowns weigh on Mideast

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices set for sixth straight quarterly gain

* Hard times shape speedy Saudi and Kuwaiti coronavirus response

* Gulf countries set to face headwind from coronavirus, low oil prices, capital flight -S&P

* Saudi, UAE businesses battle cash crunch despite anti-coronavirus stimulus

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi calls for boost of strategic food reserves during coronavirus outbreak

* Egypt’s 2020-21 draft budget is based on oil at $61 per barrel

* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in Q4 of 2019

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king offers to pay for coronavirus patients’ treatment

* Saudi Arabia’s wheat strategic reserves exceed 1 mln tonnes

* Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil exports to 10.6 mln bpd from May

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Expo 2020 Dubai organisers support one year delay due to coronavirus

* flydubai to reduce staff pay for three months due to coronavirus

* UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year - WAM

* UAE adopts law to organise food strategic stocks in emergencies

KUWAIT

* IMF urges Kuwait to reduce oil dependence, boost savings

* Kuwait central bank ready to take all necessary measures to ensure stability

QATAR

* Qatar National Cement to halt two factories due to coronavirus, lower demand

OMAN

* Oman bonds weaken following S&P rating downgrade (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)