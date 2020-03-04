MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle for traction as Fed cut fails to boost confidence

* Oil rises as OPEC+ moves closer toward deeper output cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes extend gains on stimulus expectations

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as coronavirus prompts Fed rate cut

* Fed cuts rates to blunt coronavirus impact, markets drop

* Gulf’s two largest economies follow Fed rate cuts on coronavirus concerns

* Concerts, sports events cancelled in Gulf as coronavirus spreads

* OPEC, Russia moving closer to big oil cut as coronavirus hits demand

* U.N.’s nuclear chief to Iran: Cooperate or face new crisis

* Wash your hands, Iran’s Khamenei says, as coronavirus toll rises

* WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

* Trump, Taliban leader talk as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace

* Open season on journalists’: U.S. lawmakers want information on Saudi Khashoggi’s death

* Russia says Turkey trying to push 130,000 refugees from Syria into Greece -Interfax [Russia says Turkey trying to push 130,000 refugees from Syria into Greece -Interfax

EGYPT

* Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal on Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency

* Egypt plans to sell $500 mln Banque du Caire stake via IPO in April- chairman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia restricts entry for GCC citizens, residents -SPA

* Saudi SABIC lifts Swiss chemicals maker Clariant stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* NMC founder Shetty considers selling UAE-based drugs firm, sources say

* S.Korean President Moon cancels planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey over coronavirus

* Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

* Dubai Aerospace to repurchase dollar bonds it sees as undervalued

* Emirates airline asks staff to take one month unpaid leave over coronavirus

* UAE’s Mubadala among investors in self-driving firm Waymo

QATAR

* Qatar defence exhibition cancelled as coronavirus spreads in Gulf

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says optimistic on outcome of OPEC meetings

* Kuwait asks passengers from 10 countries to provide certificates showing they are virus-free

OMAN

* Oman confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus, raises total number to 12 -Health Ministry

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank cuts key rate by 50 bps