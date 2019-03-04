MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 4

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump on signs U.S., China close to trade deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index rises as FTSE Russell countdown begins

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar wilts on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes

* Oil rises as US-China trade deal appears close, OPEC further cuts supply

* Algeria’s Bouteflika offers to leave within one year if re-elected -Ennahar TV

* UK’s Hunt says Yemen peace process ‘could be dead within weeks’

* Islamic State deploys car bombs in defence of last enclave

* Israel, Russia to cooperate on foreign troop exit from Syria - Netanyahu

EGYPT

* Egyptian military court upholds jail sentence of former anti-graft chief -lawyer

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet approves tourism visa for foreign travellers -media

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 374.2 Mln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi Arabia has deposited $334 mln in Jordan c.bank -Al Arabiya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai regulator says Abraaj collapse may spur oversight changes

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun in talks with banks to finance local defence companies -The National

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nebras Power to acquire AES Corp stakes in Jordan power projects

* BRIEF-Qatargas supplies commissioning LNG cargo to India’s Ennore Terminal

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain Hands over 172 Pots For Commissioning

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s AUB Receives No-Objection From C. Bank To Allow KFH To Undertake Due Diligence