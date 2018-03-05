FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Private Equity
March 5, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued; euro choppy amid Italian uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Saudi stocks slip on banks

* Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale firms

* PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases

* CERAWEEK-No talks yet about extending OPEC output cuts into 2019 -UAE minister

* Assad vows to press Ghouta assault, as civilians flee govt advances

* Iran rejects as“wrong” France’s concern over its ballistic missile work

* Libyan El Sharara oilfield in shutdown from pollution protest

EGYPT

* Saudi crown prince signs $10 bln deal on mega-city during Cairo visit

* Cairo prosecutor orders arrest of TV host for“defaming police” - MENA

* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $42.524 bln after Eurobond sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince meets Egypt’s Sisi on first public trip

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Arabia’s $16 billion syndicated loan cuts funding costs

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai orders freeze on government fees for three years -WAM

* UAE’s DP World To Begin Work on Berbera Free Zone Project

* Emirates Global Aluminium“well prepared” for market conditions following Trump tariff threat (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.