MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as China targets slower growth
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends gains ahead of FTSE inclusion
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-week lows as rising U.S. yields lift dollar
* Oil falls as China trims economic growth target, but OPEC-led cuts support
* OPEC likely to defer output policy decision until June - sources
* U.S. deploys THAAD missile defense system to Israel
* Iran’s Khamenei doubted Europe could help Tehran against U.S. sanctions
* Algeria students defy Bouteflika offer to shorten new term in power
* France notes Bouteflika candidacy, says up to Algerian people to decide future
* NEWSMAKER-Algeria’s Bouteflika: from revolutionary to ailing recluse
* Some IS jihadists surrender in eastern Syria enclave but more remain
* Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure at El Sharara oilfield
* U.S. wheat lowest price in Iraq’s 50,000 tonne wheat tender
* Egypt Feb non-oil private sector activity slowest since Sept 2017 -PMI
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $468.7 million in January - Suez Canal Authority
* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $44.06 bln in February, central bank says
* EFG Hermes advising on $500 mln M&A deal in Saudi Arabia, more in pipeline -exec
* Egypt sees gas production at 7.5 bcf, exports at 2 bcf, by end 2019 - report
* Egypt to sell stake in state oil company in first half of 2019 -report
* U.S. senators pledge to push Trump on Saudis, journalist’s death
* Saudi laws stifle dissent, women activists - U.N. rights experts
* Saudi Arabia says it believes Canada to go ahead with arms deal
* Lockheed gets $1 bln down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
* Saudi Arabia says it is too early to restore ties with Syria
* Saudi private sector keeps momentum in February but employment slows -PMI
* OCI says it has received takeover interest in methanol assets
* Saudi’s ACWA Power signs financing for $700 mln desalination project
* Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tonnes wheat in tender
* UAE consumer price index falls 2.39 pct y/y in Jan
* UAE private sector growth slows to 28-month low in Feb -PMI
* DP World asks court to halt antitrust probe at Mumbai port
* Firefox maker fears DarkMatter ‘misuse’ of browser for hacking
* Zomato to sell UAE food delivery business for $172 mln
* Qatar raises February crude prices
* Qatar still studying Russian defence system, minister says
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp signs MoU with Britain for up to $3 bln in loans and credit
* BRIEF-KAMCO and Global Investment House take first steps to conclude largest Merger in Kuwait’s investment sector (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)