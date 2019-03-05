MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as China targets slower growth

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends gains ahead of FTSE inclusion

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-week lows as rising U.S. yields lift dollar

* Oil falls as China trims economic growth target, but OPEC-led cuts support

* OPEC likely to defer output policy decision until June - sources

* U.S. deploys THAAD missile defense system to Israel

* Iran’s Khamenei doubted Europe could help Tehran against U.S. sanctions

* Algeria students defy Bouteflika offer to shorten new term in power

* France notes Bouteflika candidacy, says up to Algerian people to decide future

* NEWSMAKER-Algeria’s Bouteflika: from revolutionary to ailing recluse

* Some IS jihadists surrender in eastern Syria enclave but more remain

* Libya’s NOC lifts force majeure at El Sharara oilfield

* U.S. wheat lowest price in Iraq’s 50,000 tonne wheat tender

EGYPT

* Egypt Feb non-oil private sector activity slowest since Sept 2017 -PMI

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $468.7 million in January - Suez Canal Authority

* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise to $44.06 bln in February, central bank says

* EFG Hermes advising on $500 mln M&A deal in Saudi Arabia, more in pipeline -exec

* Egypt sees gas production at 7.5 bcf, exports at 2 bcf, by end 2019 - report

* Egypt to sell stake in state oil company in first half of 2019 -report

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. senators pledge to push Trump on Saudis, journalist’s death

* Saudi laws stifle dissent, women activists - U.N. rights experts

* Saudi Arabia says it believes Canada to go ahead with arms deal

* Lockheed gets $1 bln down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system

* Saudi Arabia says it is too early to restore ties with Syria

* Saudi private sector keeps momentum in February but employment slows -PMI

* OCI says it has received takeover interest in methanol assets

* Saudi’s ACWA Power signs financing for $700 mln desalination project

* Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tonnes wheat in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE consumer price index falls 2.39 pct y/y in Jan

* UAE private sector growth slows to 28-month low in Feb -PMI

* DP World asks court to halt antitrust probe at Mumbai port

* Firefox maker fears DarkMatter ‘misuse’ of browser for hacking

* Zomato to sell UAE food delivery business for $172 mln

QATAR

* Qatar raises February crude prices

* Qatar still studying Russian defence system, minister says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp signs MoU with Britain for up to $3 bln in loans and credit

* BRIEF-KAMCO and Global Investment House take first steps to conclude largest Merger in Kuwait’s investment sector (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)