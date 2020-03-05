MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares grind higher, virus risks block the way

* Oil rises more than 1% ahead of OPEC meeting to discuss supply cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East shares decline as coronavirus fears overshadow stimulus

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on virus risks, but uptick in stocks caps gains

* OPEC struggles to win Russian backing for big oil cut amid coronavirus

* Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak

* Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

* Tunisia suspends northern Italy ferry services over coronavirus

* Iraq reports second coronavirus death in Baghdad

* Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

* Most Lebanese MPs oppose paying debt, even if it means default - Berri

* ANALYSIS-IMF deal seen as only way out for Lebanon

* EU to offer 60 mln euros for Syria’s Idlib - sources

* Jordan to cut main rates by 50 bps to spur growth

EGYPT

* Egypt bars Qataris over coronavirus fears

* Egypt plans to sell $500 mln Banque du Caire stake via IPO in April- chairman

* Egypt’s GASC buys 76,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tender for May 1-20 arrival

* Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition says it foiled attack on oil tanker off Yemen

* Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

* Saudi Arabia announces second coronavirus case for a citizen coming from Iran through Bahrain

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad asks cabin crew to take leave as coronvirus hits demand

* Cycling - Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14

* Emirates NBD cuts transaction tariffs due to coronavirus concerns

* UAE’s flydubai reports full-year profit as Boeing compensation helps

QATAR

* Qatar central bank cuts deposit rates by 50 bps

KUWAIT

* Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns

* Kuwait lowers discount rate to 2.5% - central bank tweet