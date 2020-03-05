MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 5

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares grind higher, virus risks block the way
* Oil rises more than 1% ahead of OPEC meeting to discuss supply cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East shares decline as coronavirus fears overshadow stimulus
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains on virus risks, but uptick in stocks caps gains
* OPEC struggles to win Russian backing for big oil cut amid coronavirus
* Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak
* Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president
* Tunisia suspends northern Italy ferry services over coronavirus
* Iraq reports second coronavirus death in Baghdad
* Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry
* Most Lebanese MPs oppose paying debt, even if it means default - Berri
* ANALYSIS-IMF deal seen as only way out for Lebanon
* EU to offer 60 mln euros for Syria’s Idlib - sources
* Jordan to cut main rates by 50 bps to spur growth
* Egypt bars Qataris over coronavirus fears
* Egypt plans to sell $500 mln Banque du Caire stake via IPO in April- chairman
* Egypt’s GASC buys 76,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tender for May 1-20 arrival
* Egypt executes top militant extradited from Libya
* Saudi-led coalition says it foiled attack on oil tanker off Yemen
* Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens
* Saudi Arabia announces second coronavirus case for a citizen coming from Iran through Bahrain
* Etihad asks cabin crew to take leave as coronvirus hits demand
* Cycling - Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14
* Emirates NBD cuts transaction tariffs due to coronavirus concerns
* UAE’s flydubai reports full-year profit as Boeing compensation helps
* Qatar central bank cuts deposit rates by 50 bps
* Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns
* Kuwait lowers discount rate to 2.5% - central bank tweet
Compiled by Dubai newsroom