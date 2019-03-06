MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 6

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS—Asia stocks tentative, waiting for fresh U.S.-China trade cues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar hits 2-month low, major Gulf markets down

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 5-week lows as market rally pauses

* Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build

* Saudi Arabia faces first-ever censure at UN rights forum - diplomats

* Qatar targets around $10 billion with jumbo bond issue, sources say

* EU to broaden tax haven blacklist, weighs UAE, Bermuda listing

* Moody’s Says Downgrades Oman’s Rating To Ba1, Outlook Negative

* Hundreds of jihadists surrender in eastern Syria enclave

* ANALYSIS-Cracks appear in Algeria’s elite as embattled Bouteflika buys time

* Libya to hold elections by year end -Tripoli PM

* POLL-Turkish economy shrank 2.7 percent in Q4, 2018 growth below forecast

EGYPT

* -Egypt rejects Romanian wheat shipment over ‘quality issue’ - official

* Egyptian Exchange Says Public Offering For Eastern Co Shares Covered About 4.28 Times

* CI Capital Gets Regulatory Approval To Expand Non-Banking Financial Activities

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises April Arab Light crude price to Asia

* Saudi Arabian Centres appoints Olivier Nougarou as CEO

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical Commences Start-Up Activities Of Propylene Plant

* Lockheed gets $1 bln down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle in final talks to clinch $3.4 bln deal for Cepsa stake -sources

* Union National Bank Seeks Shareholders Approval On Proposed Merger Of UNB And ADCB

* UAE’s ENOC seeks four LNG cargoes for India - sources

* UAE to invest $408 mln in “new generation” schools * Etisalat Shareholders To Approve Lifting Voting Rights Restriction Of Foreign Shareholders

QATAR

* Qatar sells 600 mln riyals of T-bills

* Qatar National Bank Closes Syndication For EUR 2 Bln Term Loan Facility

* Moody’s announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Qatar Petroleum

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Commercial Real Estate Q4 Profit Rises

* Panalpina backs one-share, one-vote proposal over Cevian opposition

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for April - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s SICO Q4 Consol Profit Rises