MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 7

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar tumble after Trump adviser Cohn steps down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi down; Egypt hits record high
* Oil prices fall as Cohn departure raises trade war fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as trade war fears weigh on dollar, equities
* Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute
* Russia offers rebels safe passage out of eastern Ghouta
* “Significant” consequences if China takes key port in Djibouti: U.S. general
* Skirting Saudi arms sales, France says Iran has “lots” of weapons in Yemen
* CERAWEEK-Global oil sector needs $20 tln investments over 25 years -Saudi Aramco CEO
* Russian oil firms in talks with Iran on its oilfields - Novak
* Exxon Mobil interested in working in Algeria, Sonatrach CEO says
* Libya’s Sharara oilfield operating normally after shutdown -engineer
* Saipem CEO says enthusiasm over Iran investments has cooled
* Lebanese c. bank says dollar reserves climb by $1.4 bln in first two months of year
* Kazakhstan financial hub eyes sovereign sukuk, central sharia board
* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
* Egypt’s EGAS to tender to buy LNG in Q2 -official
* Dollar rate set at 17.5 Egyptian pounds in Egypt budget - government sources
* Egypt’s EFG Hermes weighs hiring more bankers for Saudi deals
* EFG Hermes to enter second sub-Saharan African country in 2018- The National
* Royal welcome and noisy protests await Saudi crown prince on UK trip
* A hard sell? Saudi crown prince goes West to woo allies
* Aramco IPO venue in the balance as Saudi prince embarks on trip
* Russia’s Sibur says targets rubber venture with Saudi Aramco
* JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National
* Abraaj weighs job cuts as investors review their holdings - WSJ
* CERAWEEK-ADNOC to build largest global refining & chemical site -CEO
* Dubai exchange to launch Islamic spot gold contract this month
* Qatar cuts February crude prices less than expected
* Economic, financial impact on Qatar from boycott is fading -IMF
* Aston Martin says failure to agree Brexit transition could delay sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)