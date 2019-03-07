MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 7

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB hurts Abu Dhabi, Qatar nears five-month low

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on growth worries, dull equities; ECB meeting eyed

* Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran

* Qatar sells triple-tranche jumbo bond to raise $12 billion

* Dana Gas, Crescent sign 20-year gas sales deal with Iraq’s KRG

* Oman’s fiscal challenges prompt Moody’s debt downgrade

* Debts pile up as rival Libyan governments struggle for power

* Turkish cenbank keeps rates unchanged, says will keep tight policy

* Hundreds of IS fighters captured and surrendered in eastern Syria

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to procure 3.6 mln tonnes of wheat this harvest season

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 42,000 tonnes of soyoil in tender

* Foreign holdings in Egyptian treasuries at $15.8 bln -finance minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. senators say Saudi crown prince has gone ‘full gangster’

* Saudi Aramco seeks to overhaul engines, fuel amid EV hype

* Germany extending Saudi arms freeze to end-March - foreign minister

* Saudi sees up to $21 billion investment in 2019 housing sector

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE approves 5.8 billion dirhams for water and energy projects in northern areas -vice president tweets

* Dubai developer Nakheel’s Q4 profit falls 69 percent

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to report second consecutive full year loss -CEO

* EU and Qatar to have complete open skies by 2024 -Qatar Airways CEO

*Qatar National Bank closes 2 billion euro loan with high subscription

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Commercial Real Estate Q4 Profit Rises

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Rights groups criticise Formula One over Bahrain stance

* IMF expects Bahrain economy to grow 1.8 pct in 2019

* National Bank Of Bahrain To Ramp Up Operations In UAE And Saudi