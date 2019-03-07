MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 7

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender FAB hurts Abu Dhabi, Qatar nears five-month low
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on growth worries, dull equities; ECB meeting eyed
* Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
* Qatar sells triple-tranche jumbo bond to raise $12 billion
* Dana Gas, Crescent sign 20-year gas sales deal with Iraq’s KRG
* Oman’s fiscal challenges prompt Moody’s debt downgrade
* Debts pile up as rival Libyan governments struggle for power
* Turkish cenbank keeps rates unchanged, says will keep tight policy
* Hundreds of IS fighters captured and surrendered in eastern Syria
* Egypt aims to procure 3.6 mln tonnes of wheat this harvest season
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 42,000 tonnes of soyoil in tender
* Foreign holdings in Egyptian treasuries at $15.8 bln -finance minister
* U.S. senators say Saudi crown prince has gone ‘full gangster’
* Saudi Aramco seeks to overhaul engines, fuel amid EV hype
* Germany extending Saudi arms freeze to end-March - foreign minister
* Saudi sees up to $21 billion investment in 2019 housing sector
* UAE approves 5.8 billion dirhams for water and energy projects in northern areas -vice president tweets
* Dubai developer Nakheel’s Q4 profit falls 69 percent
* Qatar Airways to report second consecutive full year loss -CEO
* EU and Qatar to have complete open skies by 2024 -Qatar Airways CEO
*Qatar National Bank closes 2 billion euro loan with high subscription
* Kuwait’s Commercial Real Estate Q4 Profit Rises
* Motor racing-Rights groups criticise Formula One over Bahrain stance
* IMF expects Bahrain economy to grow 1.8 pct in 2019
* National Bank Of Bahrain To Ramp Up Operations In UAE And Saudi
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom