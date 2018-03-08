MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller Trump tariff
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks down with global markets; Saudi and Egypt defy trend
* Oil steadies after big fall, but soaring US crude output still weighs
* \PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await clarity on Trump’s tariff plan
* Middle East Crude-Dubai extends losses after producers cut prices
* One dead after Maersk Line vessel catches fire in Arabian Sea
* UK, Saudi to monitor shipping lanes before Yemeni ports open -Al Arabiya
* INTERVIEW-Air Arabia eyes 100-jet order this year after record 2017 profit
* Arab Summit in Riyadh delayed until April - state minister
* Palestinian parliament to convene for rare session next month, PLO official says
* Saudi prince says Turkey part of “triangle of evil” - Egyptian media
* Lebanon tribunal says enough evidence to proceed in Hariri assassination case
* Turkey’s central bank holds rates, weighing inflation, politics
* Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk - lead
* UN rights chief denounces “climate of intimidation” in Egypt before vote
* Egypt receives final $1 bln of $3 bln World Bank loan -minister
* Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply
* UK’s May defends Saudi ties as crown prince gets royal welcome in London
* AR startup Magic Leap raises $461 mln from Saudi Arabia fund
* Air India says gets Saudi’s nod to fly from New Delhi to Tel Aviv over Saudi airspace
* UK still wants Aramco listing in London, will continue lobbying - minister
* Saudi crown prince seeks solution to banks’ $2.6 bln Islamic tax row -sources
* UAE inflation jumps with new tax but is restrained by housing
* TABLE-UAE inflation climbs to 4.8 percent in January as VAT imposed
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation rate climbs to 4.7 pct in January as VAT imposed
* Emirates airline to start dollar sukuk roadshow on Thursday
* UAE healthcare provider NMC sees profit jump, eyes more acquisitions
* Embattled Abraaj frees private equity investors from capital commitments
* Qatar Airways to report very large loss for current fiscal year -CEO
* Qatar central bank sells 900 mln riyals of T-bills
* Qatar sells April-Sept condensate to Unipec - sources
* Investcorp Names Yasser Bajsair as New Saudi CEO
* Oman’s Bank Muscat launches $500 mln bond at 230 bps over midswaps - lead (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)