MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears

* Oil takes biggest daily dive in over a decade as Russia, OPEC split

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf markets decline on coronavirus fears

* PRECIOUS-Volatile gold slides from 7-year peak as traders cover margins

* Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king’s brother -sources

* OPEC’s pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin

* Ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib comes at a cost for Turkey’s Erdogan

* Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed says UK court ruling was one-sided

* Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC’s supply pact collapsed

* Lebanon set for debt default as government decides not to pay

* WHO urges countries to make containing coronavirus “highest priority”

* Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry

* Gulf states report new rise in coronavirus cases

* Sovereign wealth fund appetite for investing in start-ups wanes

EGYPT

* Egypt confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus on Nile cruise ship

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Lands For EGP 171 Million

* Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Sells Residential Land Plot For EGP 1.15 Bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus - SPA

* Saudi’s National Petrochemical FY Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Austria’s OMV negotiating $4.7 bln purchase of Borealis stake

* NMC Says Shetty’s Advisers Notified Sale Of 2.5 Mln Shares In Custody of First Abu Dhabi Bank

* Dubai’s ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules

* Abu Dhabi aerospace conference postponed due to coronavirus

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad narrows losses to $870 mln in 2019

QATAR

* Qatar’s oil prices fell over 16% in February - QNA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus -tweet

* KNPC starts operating naphtha conversion unit, capacity of 30,000 bpd - KUNA

OMAN

* Moody’s cuts Oman’s rating by a notch to ‘Ba2’

* Brazil’s BRF gets 15 permits for meat exports to Oman

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain asks people arriving from four countries to self-quarantine - tweet