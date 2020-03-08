MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields slide to record lows, stocks succumb to virus fears
* Oil takes biggest daily dive in over a decade as Russia, OPEC split
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf markets decline on coronavirus fears
* PRECIOUS-Volatile gold slides from 7-year peak as traders cover margins
* Saudi Arabia detains senior royals for alleged coup plot, including king’s brother -sources
* OPEC’s pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin
* Ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib comes at a cost for Turkey’s Erdogan
* Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed says UK court ruling was one-sided
* Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC’s supply pact collapsed
* Lebanon set for debt default as government decides not to pay
* WHO urges countries to make containing coronavirus “highest priority”
* Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry
* Gulf states report new rise in coronavirus cases
* Sovereign wealth fund appetite for investing in start-ups wanes
* Egypt confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus on Nile cruise ship
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Lands For EGP 171 Million
* Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Sells Residential Land Plot For EGP 1.15 Bln
* Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus - SPA
* Saudi’s National Petrochemical FY Profit Falls
* Austria’s OMV negotiating $4.7 bln purchase of Borealis stake
* NMC Says Shetty’s Advisers Notified Sale Of 2.5 Mln Shares In Custody of First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Dubai’s ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules
* Abu Dhabi aerospace conference postponed due to coronavirus
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad narrows losses to $870 mln in 2019
* Qatar’s oil prices fell over 16% in February - QNA
* Kuwait suspends flights to and from seven countries over coronavirus -tweet
* KNPC starts operating naphtha conversion unit, capacity of 30,000 bpd - KUNA
* Moody’s cuts Oman’s rating by a notch to ‘Ba2’
* Brazil’s BRF gets 15 permits for meat exports to Oman
* Bahrain asks people arriving from four countries to self-quarantine - tweet
Compiled by Dubai newsroom