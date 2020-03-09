MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 9

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares trampled in coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge

* Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Equity markets plunge after OPEC deal collapses

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 7-year high above $1,700 as virus fuels safe-haven bid

* Lebanon’s debt talks to start soon, will likely last months

* Tunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast, seeks new IMF deal

* Israel considers broadening entry restrictions for coronavirus

* Tel Aviv stocks slide 4% on coronavirus escalation fears

* Israel to set up $1 bln fund to help companies through coronavirus crisis

* Israel’s El Al issues more severe revenue warning due to coronavirus

* Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus

* Syria’s Hoboob seeking 200,000 tonnes of wheat outside tender process

* Morocco’s RAM suspends flights to Venice and Milan over coronavirus fears

EGYPT

* Egypt reports first coronavirus fatality as German tourist dies

* Egypt tries to protect tourism after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

* Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse

* Aramco shares fall 9%; below IPO price for first time as OPEC pact unravels

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates expects coronavirus to impact financial performance - internal notice

* Cycling-French teams in Abu Dhabi hotel leave quarantine sooner than expected

* Hospital operator NMC Health delays paying salaries to staff

* Pace of expansion of Dubai’s financial centre will match demand - governor

* Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi cancelled due to coronavirus

QATAR

* Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears

* Qatar Petroleum acquires Yara’s 25% stake in Qatar Fertiliser Co for $1 bln

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Bahrain F1 race to be held without fans due to coronavirus