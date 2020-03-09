MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 9

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares trampled in coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
* Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Equity markets plunge after OPEC deal collapses
* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 7-year high above $1,700 as virus fuels safe-haven bid
* Lebanon’s debt talks to start soon, will likely last months
* Tunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast, seeks new IMF deal
* Israel considers broadening entry restrictions for coronavirus
* Tel Aviv stocks slide 4% on coronavirus escalation fears
* Israel to set up $1 bln fund to help companies through coronavirus crisis
* Israel’s El Al issues more severe revenue warning due to coronavirus
* Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus
* Syria’s Hoboob seeking 200,000 tonnes of wheat outside tender process
* Morocco’s RAM suspends flights to Venice and Milan over coronavirus fears
* Egypt reports first coronavirus fatality as German tourist dies
* Egypt tries to protect tourism after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship
* Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus
* Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
* Aramco shares fall 9%; below IPO price for first time as OPEC pact unravels
* Emirates expects coronavirus to impact financial performance - internal notice
* Cycling-French teams in Abu Dhabi hotel leave quarantine sooner than expected
* Hospital operator NMC Health delays paying salaries to staff
* Pace of expansion of Dubai’s financial centre will match demand - governor
* Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi cancelled due to coronavirus
* Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears
* Qatar Petroleum acquires Yara’s 25% stake in Qatar Fertiliser Co for $1 bln
* Motor racing-Bahrain F1 race to be held without fans due to coronavirus