MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 1

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as S&P 500 erases early losses; euro firms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bank dents Abu Dhabi as cement makers strengthen Saudi index
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm equities; markets brace for Fed decision
* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. stockpiles, but global markets remain tense
* OPEC oil output hits four-year low in April on Iran, Venezuela
* Trump weighs labeling Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group
* Iran designates as terrorists all U.S. troops in Middle East
* Iraq says I.S. remains threat, leader Baghdadi filmed video in ‘remote area’
* Iraqi PM: Siemens is lead partner in Iraq electricity upgrade project
* U.S. calls on Russia, Syria, avoid large scale military offensives
* Houthis ask U.N. to sell Yemeni crude and use revenues for imports, salaries
* Aden refinery company announces tender for 40,000 tons of diesel
* Algeria’s ruling party names relatively young new leader amid protests
* Sudanese protest group says military “not serious” about civilian handover
* Lebanon president urges 2019 budget deal as veterans protest
* ANALYSIS-Libya’s rival governments move to financial war with frontline stuck
* Fitch Affirms Saudi Arabia at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable
* Saudi’s Flynas considering upgrading Airbus A320neo order
* Saudi airline Flynas in talks to raise up to $300 mln - CEO
* Saudi’s Falih will stick to global oil deal, pact could be extended - RIA
* Airbus details Saudi charges, reaffirms output plans
* BRIEF-Amazon launches United Arab Emirates site, replacing “Souq.com”
* Former Abraaj executive gets bail in New York in fraud case
* Air Arabia to meet Airbus and Boeing ahead of imminent 100-jet order, says CEO
* Flydubai says it’s confident Boeing will do right thing about 737 MAX
* UAE’s ADNOC Distribution Q1 Profit Rises
* Doha Bank Q1 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar Continues Investing In Wireless Network Through Partnership With Huawei
* Moody’s Affirms KIPCO’s Baa3 ratings, stable outlook
* Oman readies U.S. dollar bond sale – sources (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)