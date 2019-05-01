MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 1

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as S&P 500 erases early losses; euro firms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bank dents Abu Dhabi as cement makers strengthen Saudi index

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm equities; markets brace for Fed decision

* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. stockpiles, but global markets remain tense

* OPEC oil output hits four-year low in April on Iran, Venezuela

* Trump weighs labeling Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group

* Iran designates as terrorists all U.S. troops in Middle East

* Iraq says I.S. remains threat, leader Baghdadi filmed video in ‘remote area’

* Iraqi PM: Siemens is lead partner in Iraq electricity upgrade project

* U.S. calls on Russia, Syria, avoid large scale military offensives

* Houthis ask U.N. to sell Yemeni crude and use revenues for imports, salaries

* Aden refinery company announces tender for 40,000 tons of diesel

* Algeria’s ruling party names relatively young new leader amid protests

* Sudanese protest group says military “not serious” about civilian handover

* Lebanon president urges 2019 budget deal as veterans protest

* ANALYSIS-Libya’s rival governments move to financial war with frontline stuck

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Affirms Saudi Arabia at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

* Saudi’s Flynas considering upgrading Airbus A320neo order

* Saudi airline Flynas in talks to raise up to $300 mln - CEO

* Saudi’s Falih will stick to global oil deal, pact could be extended - RIA

* Airbus details Saudi charges, reaffirms output plans

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Amazon launches United Arab Emirates site, replacing “Souq.com”

* Former Abraaj executive gets bail in New York in fraud case

* Air Arabia to meet Airbus and Boeing ahead of imminent 100-jet order, says CEO

* Flydubai says it’s confident Boeing will do right thing about 737 MAX

* UAE’s ADNOC Distribution Q1 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Doha Bank Q1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar Continues Investing In Wireless Network Through Partnership With Huawei

KUWAIT

* Moody’s Affirms KIPCO’s Baa3 ratings, stable outlook

OMAN

* Oman readies U.S. dollar bond sale – sources (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)