MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 10

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data

* Oil rises 5% in second weekly gain on output cuts, demand hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rebound; Saudi bucks trend

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors gravitate toward risk as economies reopen

* ‘What’s the point of staying?’: Gulf faces expatriate exodus

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead - sources

* Commodities trader Phoenix goes into liquidation due to coronavirus - documents

* Israel to discuss with U.S. reported Sinai peacekeeper cutback plan - Israeli minister

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran hunts for grains as coronavirus compounds economic woes

* Gulf states should consider U.S. ties when dealing with China - official

* Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

* Social distancing signs around the world show the new normal

* U.S. says Russia is working with Syria’s Assad to move militia to Libya

* Coronavirus narrows options for migrants buffeted by Libya’s war

* Palestinians say they will defy Israeli order in prisoner payments dispute

* Yemen reports nine new coronavirus cases in Aden, two more deaths

* Yemen’s Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

EGYPT

* Reported coronavirus cases in Egypt jump by nearly 500

* Egypt’s foreign reserves fall to $37.037 bln end-April - central bank

* Foreign holdings of Egyptian pound T-bills fell by half in March

SAUDI ARABIA

* Trump, Saudi king reaffirm defense ties amid tensions

* Trump, Saudi king discuss global oil market

* Saudi, U.S. firms eye stakes in Reliance’s Jio - Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia raises June Arab light crude price to Asia

* Rights group says Saudi Arabia is holding a senior prince incommunicado since March

* Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

* Saudi Arabia forms police unit to enforce coronavirus curbs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB’s profit slumps after $292 mln impairments for NMC, Finablr

QATAR

* Qatar Airways in talks with banks for billions of dollars in loans - sources

* Qatar Petroleum crude prices for April dropped by more than 51 percent vs March - QNA

KUWAIT

* Oil and investment asset price declines will affect Kuwaiti solvency - Emir

* Kuwait imposes 20-day ‘total curfew’ from May 10 to curb coronavirus

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sells $2 bln in dual-tranche bonds with over $11 bln demand - document (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)