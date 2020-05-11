MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns

* Oil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of 2nd coronavirus wave

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price helps lift Saudi index; banks hurt Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as new wave of infections raises further stimulus hopes

* One dead, several injured in Iranian naval accident - Fars news

* Iran says United States yet to respond about prisoner swap

* Iran locks down southwest county after spike in coronavirus cases

* Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

* Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee declares Aden an infested city

* Yemen reports 17 new coronavirus cases, raising total number to 51

* WHO suspends staff activity in Yemen’s Houthi-held areas, operations continue

* Massive bombardment hits Tripoli as water supplies threatened

* Tunisia reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since early March

* Algeria to lift ban on car imports

* Three killed and 79 wounded in tribal clashes in eastern Sudan

* Jordan bourse resumes trading with sentiment hit by worries over economy

* Audit of Lebanon’s central bank to include all its transactions - economy minister

* Lockdowns pile job losses and hunger onto Syrian refugees’ plight

EGYPT

* Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 5.9% in April -CAPMAS

* Egyptian state banks collect over $7 bln from high-yield certificates

* Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops 65% in 9 months through March - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco seeking to review price of SABIC deal - sources

* Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi triples VAT rate

* Saudi to distribute $493 mln as “Ramadan Aid” for social security beneficiaries

* Brazil’s BRF cuts Q1 loss, says COVID-19 brings opportunities

* Saudi’s Aramco lowers domestic gasoline prices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever

* Rated Gulf banks can absorb up to $36 bln shock before moving into red - S&P

* MEDIA-Dubai Aerospace hires KPMG for due diligence on SpiceJet - Economic Times

* UAE’s ADNOC raises Murban crude selling price for June by $2.5 a barrel

* Dubai real estate fund says irregular trading dented share price

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Airways Says Still Operating Flights To More Than 30 Destinations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises June crude oil official selling prices for Asia