MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 11

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns
* Oil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of 2nd coronavirus wave
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price helps lift Saudi index; banks hurt Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as new wave of infections raises further stimulus hopes
* One dead, several injured in Iranian naval accident - Fars news
* Iran says United States yet to respond about prisoner swap
* Iran locks down southwest county after spike in coronavirus cases
* Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official
* Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee declares Aden an infested city
* Yemen reports 17 new coronavirus cases, raising total number to 51
* WHO suspends staff activity in Yemen’s Houthi-held areas, operations continue
* Massive bombardment hits Tripoli as water supplies threatened
* Tunisia reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since early March
* Algeria to lift ban on car imports
* Three killed and 79 wounded in tribal clashes in eastern Sudan
* Jordan bourse resumes trading with sentiment hit by worries over economy
* Audit of Lebanon’s central bank to include all its transactions - economy minister
* Lockdowns pile job losses and hunger onto Syrian refugees’ plight
* Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 5.9% in April -CAPMAS
* Egyptian state banks collect over $7 bln from high-yield certificates
* Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops 65% in 9 months through March - official
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco seeking to review price of SABIC deal - sources
* Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi triples VAT rate
* Saudi to distribute $493 mln as “Ramadan Aid” for social security beneficiaries
* Brazil’s BRF cuts Q1 loss, says COVID-19 brings opportunities
* Saudi’s Aramco lowers domestic gasoline prices
* Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever
* Rated Gulf banks can absorb up to $36 bln shock before moving into red - S&P
* MEDIA-Dubai Aerospace hires KPMG for due diligence on SpiceJet - Economic Times
* UAE’s ADNOC raises Murban crude selling price for June by $2.5 a barrel
* Dubai real estate fund says irregular trading dented share price
* BRIEF-Qatar Airways Says Still Operating Flights To More Than 30 Destinations
* Kuwait raises June crude oil official selling prices for Asia
Compiled by Dubai newsroom