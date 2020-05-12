MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 12

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
* Oil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi shares retreat after govt triples VAT rate
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as firmer dollar offsets fears of new infections
* Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices
* All mosques in Iran to reopen temporarily on Tuesday
* Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors
* U.S. tells Iran to send plane so Washington can deport 11 Iranian nationals
* Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000
* Yemen government forces to confront separatists in south
* IMF approves $2.77 bln in emergency pandemic aid for Egypt
* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady on Thursday
* Cleopatra Hospital Set To Record Q1 Profit Growth Upwards Of 50% Year-On-Year
* PREVIEW-Under virus pressure, Saudi Aramco may cut government payout
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi’s $69 bln asset rejig collides with reality
* Saudi bonds outpace most Gulf sovereigns after VAT hike
* INSTANT VIEW 1-Saudi Arabia cuts capital expenditure, triples VAT
* UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to offer Melbourne to London flights from May 15
* UAE will make additional oil output cut in June - energy minister
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala hires banks for bond issues - sources
* ADNOC Distribution Q1 Profit Falls
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad lays off staff, warns of further cuts - sources
* Abu Dhabi announces partial refund for restaurant and tourism property leases
* Falcon Private Bank to exit private banking activities
* Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic
* Kuwait joins Saudi move to reduce oil supply in June with 80,000 bpd cut
* Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical to issue bonds as soon as this week -sources
* Oman likely to meet sizable funding needs through 2023- S&P (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)