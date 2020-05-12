MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 12

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up

* Oil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi shares retreat after govt triples VAT rate

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as firmer dollar offsets fears of new infections

* Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

* All mosques in Iran to reopen temporarily on Tuesday

* Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors

* U.S. tells Iran to send plane so Washington can deport 11 Iranian nationals

* Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

* Yemen government forces to confront separatists in south

EGYPT

* IMF approves $2.77 bln in emergency pandemic aid for Egypt

* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady on Thursday

* Cleopatra Hospital Set To Record Q1 Profit Growth Upwards Of 50% Year-On-Year

SAUDI ARABIA

* PREVIEW-Under virus pressure, Saudi Aramco may cut government payout

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi’s $69 bln asset rejig collides with reality

* Saudi bonds outpace most Gulf sovereigns after VAT hike

* INSTANT VIEW 1-Saudi Arabia cuts capital expenditure, triples VAT

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE has no plans to follow Saudi in VAT increase - official

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to offer Melbourne to London flights from May 15

* UAE will make additional oil output cut in June - energy minister

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala hires banks for bond issues - sources

* ADNOC Distribution Q1 Profit Falls

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad lays off staff, warns of further cuts - sources

* Abu Dhabi announces partial refund for restaurant and tourism property leases

* Falcon Private Bank to exit private banking activities

QATAR

* Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic

KUWAIT

* Kuwait joins Saudi move to reduce oil supply in June with 80,000 bpd cut

* Kuwait’s Equate Petrochemical to issue bonds as soon as this week -sources

OMAN

* Oman likely to meet sizable funding needs through 2023- S&P (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)