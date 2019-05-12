MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 12

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- US stocks rise, dollar pares losses on trade talk hopes

* PRECIOUS- Gold on track for weekly gain due to U.S.-China trade tension; palladium soars

* - Oil steady, ends week lower as trade tensions weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS - Trade tensions, weak oil pressure most major Gulf markets

* Saudi security forces kill 8 people in flashpoint Shi’ite area - agency

* Yemen’s Houthis begin withdrawal from Hodeidah ports in boost to peace deal

* Turkish state banks sold around $4.5 bln last week to support lira - sources

* Eyeing Iran, U.S. sending more Patriot missiles to Middle East

* Tripoli urges Trump to stop Haftar’s backers meddling in Libya

* Lebanese govt agrees to raise tax on interest payments to 10% for three years

* Abraaj founder given more time to raise 15 mln pound bail

* Iran Guards reject U.S. talks, cleric threatens carrier

* Tens of thousands march to demand change in Algeria

* U.S. warns merchant ships of possible Iranian attacks in Middle East

* Turkish industrial production seen contracting 4.25% in March

* Global air freight is falling in a sign of economic strain: Kemp

* Iran sent oil shipment to Syria, easing fuel crisis-source

* Turkish Airlines’ quarterly loss more than doubles on higher costs

* Turkish banks in no rush to sell problem loans, focused on restructurings -sources

* U.S. B-52 bombers reach Middle East in message to Iran

* U.N. assessing damage at Yemeni port city grain mills

* Lebanon central bank postpones meeting to decide on strike

* Sinopec, CNPC skip Iran oil purchases for May to avoid U.S. sanction

* Libya plans to increase oil output from existing fields to 1.4 million bpd this year

* OPEC in the dark on oil supply as Russia, Iran cut exports

* Yemen government accuses UAE of landing separatists on remote island

EGYPT

* Egypt court fines ex-interior minister $29 equivalent for abuse of funds

* Egypt headline inflation drops to 13.0 pct in April -CAPMAS

* Egypt’s core inflation slows to 8.1 pct in April -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund invests indirectly in Arabian Centres IPO -sources

* Al Ahsa Development Posts Q1 Profit

* Red Sea International Q1 Loss Widens

* Kingdom Holding Q1 Profit Rises

* Saudi Arabia’s Savola plans riyal sukuk issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad submits bid for India’s Jet, eyes minority stake

* TPG signs deal to takeover management of Abraaj’s healthcare fund

* UAE’s aviation authority says timing of lifting of Boeing 737 MAX ban still unknown

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Q1 Profit Rises

* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (Taqa) Q1 2019 Capex 435 mln dirhams vs 428 mln Dirhams Year-Ago - CFO

* UAE’s TAQA Q1 profit sinks, hit by forex losses, U.S write down

* Emirates airline report 69 percent drop in full year profit

* Dana Gas Comments On News In Relation To Listing In Global Exchanges

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Energy House Holding Q1 Loss Widens

* Kuwait’s Amwal Says Unit Gets CMA Approval For Investment Portfolio Manager Activity

* Kuwait’s HEISCO Shareholders Approve Authorized Capital Increase

* Kuwait’s Asiya To Raise Investment In Duet India Hotels By 3.8 Mln Dinars

QATAR

* U.S. State Department approves possible sale of Apache helicopters to Qatar -Pentagon

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain forecasts wider than expected budget deficit

* Bahrain forecasts wider than expected budget deficit

* Ahli United Bank Updates On Potential Sale Of Stake In KMEFIC