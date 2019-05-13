Earnings Season
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 13

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yuan fall as Sino-US trade talks deadlocked; investors await China retaliation

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as Sino-U.S. trade uncertainty dents yuan

* Oil prices mixed amid U.S.-China trade impasse

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Military tensions, weak oil pressure most major Gulf markets

* Iran commander calls U.S. military in Gulf a target not a threat -ISNA

* Iran Guards chief says Americans have started ‘psychological war’

* Iran may attack Israel if U.S. standoff escalates - Israeli minister

* U.N. says first day of Houthi withdrawal from Yemen ports went to plan

* As Houthis quit ports, Yemen awaits next peace steps

SAUDI ARABIA

* As Saudi society liberalises, it reckons with hardline past

* Saudi Arabia says two Saudi oil tankers attacked near UAE waters

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says four vessels subjected to ‘sabotage’ near Fujairah port

* Emirates chief commercial officer resigns after airline’s profit dives

* UAE’s Utico submits binding offer to invest in Singapore’s Hyflux - CEO

* India’s Jet Airways slumps after reports of Etihad’s non-binding offer (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)

