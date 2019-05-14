MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 3-1/2 month low as trade war escalates

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-month peak as trade escalation lifts safe-haven demand

* Oil prices rise, gains tempered by U.S.-China trade tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Trade tensions, tanker attacks darken mood in Gulf markets

* Saudi oil tankers among those attacked off UAE amid Iran tensions

* Trump says it would be big mistake for Iran to try anything against U.S

* Britain warns of Iran-U.S. conflict, Pompeo meets Europeans

* Iran insists on ramping up oil sales to stay in nuclear pact - sources

* U.S. Energy Dept says oil markets well supplied after attack on ships off UAE

* Turkey plans to tap 40 bln lira from central bank reserves -sources

* Clashes in Sudan’s capital after deal on transitional power structure

SAUDI ARABIA

* MSCI adds Saudi Arabia, Argentina indexes to emerging markets index

* GRAPHIC-Oil supply crunch to test OPEC’s spare capacity

* FACTBOX-Strait of Hormuz: the world’s most important oil artery

EGYPY

* Egypt procures 1.6 mln tonnes of local wheat - cabinet

* Egypt’s new desert capital faces delays as it battles for funds

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Finablr extends IPO closing by a day to May 14 - sources

* Aldar Properties Q1 Profit Falls

* Abu Dhabi Murban crude trades at highest premium in more than 4 years -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group Q1 Profit Falls [Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group Q1 Profit Falls

* Al Salam Bank Bahrain Q1 Profit Rises