MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
* Oil prices inch higher on U.S. stockpile drop, but bleak outlook caps gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Ease in restrictions boosts Dubai; lender FAB drags Abu Dhabi
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on U.S. stimulus talks; jobs data awaited
* OPEC slashes oil demand forecast again, sees biggest hit this quarter
* JPMorgan sees more Gulf companies linking up but no liquidity crunch
* U.S. envoy threatens to trigger return of U.N. sanctions on Iran
* Fuel cargo loaded at Iran sets sail to Venezuela -data
* In Israel, Pompeo discusses West Bank and coronavirus with Netanyahu
* Hezbollah leader says Israel turns attention to hitting missile-making sites in Syria
* Israel approves medical cannabis exports
* Israeli airline El Al appeals to PM Netanyahu to save it
* Israeli chipmaker Tower Q1 profit slightly tops estimates
* Iraq agrees with oil majors to cut output, but short of OPEC+ target
* Morocco hopes to boost domestic tourism to save key sector
* Algeria buys around 500,000 tonnes wheat in tender -trade
* Tunisia relaxes curfew with virus outbreak slowing
* IMF says talks with Lebanon aim to address economic challenges, restore growth
* Lebanese government and IMF have completed first stage of talks - finance minister
* TIMELINE-Lebanon’s ordeal: Economic and political crises since civil war
* EXCLUSIVE-As COVID-19 cases in Yemen surge, some sources see undercounting
* Yemen’s PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion
* Yemen reports first coronavirus case in Marib province
* Arab Bank Q1 profit drops 36% on coronavirus provisions
* Egypt presses on with new capital in the desert amid virus outbreak
* Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support - official
* Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability -statement
* Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector needs direct state support, lobby IATA says
* Dubai reopens parks, hotel beaches in further easing of curbs
* UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy - statement
* Forex firm Travelex to default on coupon payment
* Emirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities
* First Abu Dhabi has $73.2 mln exposure to fallen agri-trader Phoenix
* Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO
* Qatar Airways in talks to defer Airbus, Boeing orders -SCMP
