MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 14

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant

* Oil prices inch higher on U.S. stockpile drop, but bleak outlook caps gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Ease in restrictions boosts Dubai; lender FAB drags Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher on U.S. stimulus talks; jobs data awaited

* OPEC slashes oil demand forecast again, sees biggest hit this quarter

* JPMorgan sees more Gulf companies linking up but no liquidity crunch

* U.S. envoy threatens to trigger return of U.N. sanctions on Iran

* Fuel cargo loaded at Iran sets sail to Venezuela -data

* In Israel, Pompeo discusses West Bank and coronavirus with Netanyahu

* Hezbollah leader says Israel turns attention to hitting missile-making sites in Syria

* Israel approves medical cannabis exports

* Israeli airline El Al appeals to PM Netanyahu to save it

* Israeli chipmaker Tower Q1 profit slightly tops estimates

* Iraq agrees with oil majors to cut output, but short of OPEC+ target

* Morocco hopes to boost domestic tourism to save key sector

* Algeria buys around 500,000 tonnes wheat in tender -trade

* Tunisia relaxes curfew with virus outbreak slowing

* IMF says talks with Lebanon aim to address economic challenges, restore growth

* Lebanese government and IMF have completed first stage of talks - finance minister

* TIMELINE-Lebanon’s ordeal: Economic and political crises since civil war

* EXCLUSIVE-As COVID-19 cases in Yemen surge, some sources see undercounting

* Yemen’s PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion

* Yemen reports first coronavirus case in Marib province

* Arab Bank Q1 profit drops 36% on coronavirus provisions

EGYPT

* Egypt presses on with new capital in the desert amid virus outbreak

* Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support - official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability -statement

* Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector needs direct state support, lobby IATA says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai reopens parks, hotel beaches in further easing of curbs

* UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy - statement

* Forex firm Travelex to default on coupon payment

* Emirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities

* First Abu Dhabi has $73.2 mln exposure to fallen agri-trader Phoenix

* Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

QATAR

* Qatar Airways in talks to defer Airbus, Boeing orders -SCMP

OMAN

* Financial impact of Oman’s economic measures exceeds $3.4 bln - minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)