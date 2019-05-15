MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce from 3-1/2-mth lows as trade fears soften

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 1-month peak on Sino-U.S. trade talk hopes

* Oil drops on surprise U.S. stockpile rise, but Middle East tensions support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market edges higher in choppy trade after drone attacks

* Saudi oil facilities attacked, U.S. sees threat in Iraq from Iran-backed forces

* Iran’s Supreme Leader says there will be no war with U.S.

* Sudan military council, opposition inch closer to final deal

* Turkey’s lira firms as banks sell forex, S-400 talks continue

* Lebanon’s president urges ‘sacrifice’ as budget cuts debated

* Iran insists on ramping up oil sales to stay in nuclear pact - sources

* Libya aid agencies seek UN resolution to protect people caught up in fighting

* U.S. warns on possible ‘imminent threats’ to U.S. forces in Iraq

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says ‘terrorist attack’ on oil tankers raises new security concerns

* Saudi cabinet approves special residency scheme for foreign expats

* Saudi Arabia says oil facilities outside Riyadh attacked

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi’s Sipchem, Sahara to seek deals in U.S. and Asia after merger

* Goldman Sachs bought Commerzbank’s claim in Saudi’s biggest debt saga -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TPG healthcare fund CEO to leave -memo

* UAE’s Finablr cuts IPO price in volatile markets

* UAE’s Aldar Properties Q1 profit drops, plans $749 mln capex in 2019

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain’s SICO Q1 Profit Rises

OMAN

* BRIEF-Omanoil Board Approves Construction Of In-Port Bunker Terminal In Port Of Duqm (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)