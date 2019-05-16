MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 16

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after U.S. blacklists China’s Huawei
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as rising equities counter safe-haven demand
* Oil rises for a third day amid escalating Mideast tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia up on banks, weak earnings hurt Dubai
* ANALYSIS-Tanker attacks near UAE expose weaknesses in Gulf Arab security
* Saudi oil facilities attacked, U.S. sees threat in Iraq from Iran-backed forces
* Iraq sells June Basra crude cargoes at steady premiums - sources
* EXCLUSIVE-Tanker unloads Iranian fuel oil at China port after near 5-month trek -data
* PM Abe says Japan wants to develop ties with Iran
* Iran says exercising restraint despite ‘unacceptable’ escalation of US sanctions
* U.S. pulls staff from Iraq, says Iran gave ‘blessing’ for tanker attacks
* Asia oil buyers, shippers go on alert after Saudi ship, facility attacks
* Fighting grips Yemen’s Hodeidah port, complicating peace moves
* UAE says it will show restraint after tanker attacks, Iran’s behavior a concern
* Iran will defeat U.S.-Israeli alliance, says defence minister
* We are on cusp of full-scale confrontation with enemy - Iranian Guards commander
* U.S. believes Iran encouraged tanker attacks -U.S. sources
* London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East
* German, Dutch military suspend training operations in Iraq amid US-Iran tensions
* Japan’s Idemitsu sees no supply disruption from Iranian oil sanctions
* France: Houthi attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure are unacceptable
* IMF expects Saudi budget deficit to hit 7% of GDP this year
* Almarai Board Announces 5-Year Business Plan
* Saudi’s Medgulf Appoints Rakan Bin Abdullah Abunayyan As Chairman
* Saudi Aramco resumes oil pumping via pipeline after drone attack - source
* UAE’s Finablr slumps below IPO price in London market debut
* DAMAC profit falls 94 pct as Dubai property market slumps
* Sharjah Insurance Q1 Profit Falls
* Fitch Says Pressure On Qatari Banks Shifts To Asset Quality From Liquidity
* Oman suspends dividend tax for three years as of May 6 -market authority
* Oman condemns tanker attacks off UAE, urges efforts towards stability
* Kuwait’s International Financial Advisors Q1 Loss Widens
* Kuwait’s Muntazahat Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Al-Arabiya Real Estate Posts Q1 Profit
* Kuwait’s National Consumer Holding Posts Q1 Profit
* Kuwait Syrian Holding Q1 Loss Widens
* Kuwait’s Al Mal Investment Q1 Loss Narrows
* Kuwait’s Equipment Holding Q1 Loss Narrows
* Kuwait’s Al Madar Finance And Investment Q1 Profit Falls
* Kuwait’s Arabi Holding Group Posts Q1 Loss
* Kuwait’s Danah Alsafat Foodstuff Q1 Loss Narrows
* Kuwait’s First Investment Posts Q1 Profit
* Kuwait’s National Cleaning Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Al Deera Holding Posts Q1 Profit
* Kuwait’s Gulf Cable And Electrical Industries Q1 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Q1 Profit Falls
* Commercial Bank Of Kuwait Q1 Profit Falls
* Nestle in talks with EQT Partners to sell skin health unit - source
* Egypt’s Sisi opens huge suspension bridge over the Nile
* Egypt’s Arab Real Estate Investment Q1 Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Arab Ceramic Q1 Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Riva Pharma Posts Q1 Loss
* Misr Beni Suef Cement Q1 Profit Falls
* National Co For Maize Products Q1 Profit Falls
* MENA For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Q1 Consol Loss Widens
* Pharaoh Tech For Control And Communication Systems Q1 Profit Falls
* International Business Corporation For Trading Comercial Agencies Q1 Profit Rises
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 Consol Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)