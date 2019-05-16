MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 16

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after U.S. blacklists China’s Huawei

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as rising equities counter safe-haven demand

* Oil rises for a third day amid escalating Mideast tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia up on banks, weak earnings hurt Dubai

* ANALYSIS-Tanker attacks near UAE expose weaknesses in Gulf Arab security

* Saudi oil facilities attacked, U.S. sees threat in Iraq from Iran-backed forces

* Iraq sells June Basra crude cargoes at steady premiums - sources

* EXCLUSIVE-Tanker unloads Iranian fuel oil at China port after near 5-month trek -data

* PM Abe says Japan wants to develop ties with Iran

* Iran says exercising restraint despite ‘unacceptable’ escalation of US sanctions

* U.S. pulls staff from Iraq, says Iran gave ‘blessing’ for tanker attacks

* Asia oil buyers, shippers go on alert after Saudi ship, facility attacks

* Fighting grips Yemen’s Hodeidah port, complicating peace moves

* UAE says it will show restraint after tanker attacks, Iran’s behavior a concern

* Iran will defeat U.S.-Israeli alliance, says defence minister

* We are on cusp of full-scale confrontation with enemy - Iranian Guards commander

* U.S. believes Iran encouraged tanker attacks -U.S. sources

* London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East

* German, Dutch military suspend training operations in Iraq amid US-Iran tensions

* Japan’s Idemitsu sees no supply disruption from Iranian oil sanctions

* France: Houthi attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure are unacceptable

* Asia oil buyers, shippers go on alert after Saudi ship, facility attacks

SAUDI ARABIA

* IMF expects Saudi budget deficit to hit 7% of GDP this year

* Almarai Board Announces 5-Year Business Plan

* Saudi’s Medgulf Appoints Rakan Bin Abdullah Abunayyan As Chairman

* Saudi Aramco resumes oil pumping via pipeline after drone attack - source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Finablr slumps below IPO price in London market debut

* DAMAC profit falls 94 pct as Dubai property market slumps

* Sharjah Insurance Q1 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Fitch Says Pressure On Qatari Banks Shifts To Asset Quality From Liquidity

OMAN

* Oman suspends dividend tax for three years as of May 6 -market authority

* Oman condemns tanker attacks off UAE, urges efforts towards stability

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s International Financial Advisors Q1 Loss Widens

* Kuwait’s Muntazahat Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Al-Arabiya Real Estate Posts Q1 Profit

* Kuwait’s National Consumer Holding Posts Q1 Profit

* Kuwait Syrian Holding Q1 Loss Widens

* Kuwait’s Al Mal Investment Q1 Loss Narrows

* Kuwait’s Equipment Holding Q1 Loss Narrows

* Kuwait’s Al Madar Finance And Investment Q1 Profit Falls

* Kuwait’s Arabi Holding Group Posts Q1 Loss

* Kuwait’s Danah Alsafat Foodstuff Q1 Loss Narrows

* Kuwait’s First Investment Posts Q1 Profit

* Kuwait’s National Cleaning Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Al Deera Holding Posts Q1 Profit

* Kuwait’s Gulf Cable And Electrical Industries Q1 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Q1 Profit Falls

* Commercial Bank Of Kuwait Q1 Profit Falls

EGYPT

* Nestle in talks with EQT Partners to sell skin health unit - source

* Egypt’s Sisi opens huge suspension bridge over the Nile

* Egypt’s Arab Real Estate Investment Q1 Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Arab Ceramic Q1 Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Riva Pharma Posts Q1 Loss

* Misr Beni Suef Cement Q1 Profit Falls

* National Co For Maize Products Q1 Profit Falls

* MENA For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Q1 Consol Loss Widens

* Pharaoh Tech For Control And Communication Systems Q1 Profit Falls

* International Business Corporation For Trading Comercial Agencies Q1 Profit Rises

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 Consol Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)