MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 17

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S.-China tensions; oil up
* Wall St Week Ahead-Investors prepare for more U.S. stock swings as states reopen
* Oil prices jump as demand shows signs of picking up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks fall as OPEC, IEA see lower oil demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms to over 7-year high as U.S.-China tensions fuel economic worries
* Saudi wealth fund boosts U.S. holdings with stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook
* Abu Dhabi in talks with Dubai for support through state fund Mubadala - sources
* Iran news agency warns U.S. against any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela 8N2CX7A3
* Saudi Arabia must keep cool and balance deep oil cuts with need for gas
* Yemen reports 21 new coronavirus cases including 3 deaths
* IAEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping
* EXCLUSIVE-Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock
* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
* Facebook, telcos plan subsea cable to connect Africa, Middle East and Europe
* Fitch Says IMF Financing Will Provide Some Support For Egypt’s Foreign Reserves
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Binladin seeks adviser for financial overhaul of Mecca complex
* Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement
* Saudi sovereign fund seeks $10 bln margin loan=BBG
* Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund holds 0.3% stake in Norway’s Equinor
* Saudi’s Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Falls
* Saudi Aramco cuts June crude allocation to some Asian buyers - sources
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 Profit Falls
* UAE central bank says 77% of 50 bln-dirham facility against coronavirus impact drawn down
* Wirecard shares plunge as Dubai-based partner shuts shop
* Ashmore shows interest in deal to run NMC hospitals - sources
* Kuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaper
* Moody’s affirms ratings of two Kuwaiti banks; changes outlook to stable from positive
* Qatar Airways to slash nearly 20% of its workforce -CEO
* Qatar’s Nakilat, Shell commence 2nd phase of gas tankers fleet management transition
* Qatar Airways To Resume Services To Brisbane Starting May 20
* Oman says decision to liquidate glass point solar company comes after fall in oil, gas prices -agency
* Oman considers cutting oil output in June by an extra 10,000-15,000 bpd - minister
* Moody’s downgrades Gulf Finance’s CFR to Caa3; outlook negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)