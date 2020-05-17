MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 17

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock market swings higher despite rising U.S.-China tensions; oil up

* Wall St Week Ahead-Investors prepare for more U.S. stock swings as states reopen

* Oil prices jump as demand shows signs of picking up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks fall as OPEC, IEA see lower oil demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms to over 7-year high as U.S.-China tensions fuel economic worries

* Saudi wealth fund boosts U.S. holdings with stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook

* Abu Dhabi in talks with Dubai for support through state fund Mubadala - sources

* Iran news agency warns U.S. against any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela 8N2CX7A3

* Saudi Arabia must keep cool and balance deep oil cuts with need for gas

* Yemen reports 21 new coronavirus cases including 3 deaths

* IAEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping

* EXCLUSIVE-Turkey seeks global funding help to gird against lira shock

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates steady

* Facebook, telcos plan subsea cable to connect Africa, Middle East and Europe

* Fitch Says IMF Financing Will Provide Some Support For Egypt’s Foreign Reserves

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Binladin seeks adviser for financial overhaul of Mecca complex

* Saudi Arabia raises 5.755 bln riyals in local sukuk -statement

* Saudi sovereign fund seeks $10 bln margin loan=BBG

* Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund holds 0.3% stake in Norway’s Equinor

* Saudi’s Bank Albilad Q1 Profit Falls

* Saudi Aramco cuts June crude allocation to some Asian buyers - sources

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank says 77% of 50 bln-dirham facility against coronavirus impact drawn down

* Wirecard shares plunge as Dubai-based partner shuts shop

* Ashmore shows interest in deal to run NMC hospitals - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait, Saudi to halt oil production from joint field - Al Rai newspaper

* Moody’s affirms ratings of two Kuwaiti banks; changes outlook to stable from positive

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to slash nearly 20% of its workforce -CEO

* Qatar’s Nakilat, Shell commence 2nd phase of gas tankers fleet management transition

* Qatar Airways To Resume Services To Brisbane Starting May 20

OMAN

* Oman says decision to liquidate glass point solar company comes after fall in oil, gas prices -agency

* Oman considers cutting oil output in June by an extra 10,000-15,000 bpd - minister

BAHRAIN

* Moody's downgrades Gulf Finance's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative