MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 18

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump

* Oil prices jump more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, corporate earnings boost Saudi shares

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to highest since Oct 2012 on U.S.-China worries

* Iran complains to UN, summons envoy over U.S. threat on Venezuela shipment

* Iran Supreme Leader says Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria

* Syrian tycoon says government ordered him to step down from mobile operator

* UK-flagged tanker repulses pirate attack in Gulf of Aden - ship manager

* Netanyahu’s new Israeli government approved, eyes West Bank annexations

* Lebanon to resume economic re-opening from Monday after coronavirus shutdown

* Sudan airports to remain closed until May 31

EGYPT

* Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

* Egypt to loan EgyptAir $127 mln to help it through coronavirus crisis

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund seeks IPO of information security firm Elm - sources

* Saudi NCB, Samba post profits, diverge on provisions

* Saudi’s PIF denies media report of loan backed by SoftBank investment

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Abu Dhabi Bank puts talks to acquire Bank Audi’s Egyptian business on hold - sources

* Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News

KUWAIT

* Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)