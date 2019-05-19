MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Fresh trade uncertainty rattles stocks, hits yuan
* PRECIOUS- Gold slides to two-week low, faces biggest weekly loss in a month
* Oil slips but ends week higher on Mideast supply disruption fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks propel Saudi, lender FAB drags Abu Dhabi
* U.S. issues warning on airspace near Gulf as Iran tensions simmer
* Frontline raised security levels on tankers in Middle East
* Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff out of Iraqi oilfield - sources
* There will be no war as we don’t want war, and no one can confront Iran - Zarif
* Iran changes tactics, destinations on oil exports, maritime official says
* Iraq’s southern oil exports at 3.5 mln bpd so far in May, official says
* Trump tells aides he does not want U.S. war with Iran
* London marine insurers widen Middle East threat zone after ship attacks
* UK advises British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran
* Lebanese labour union, fearing budget cuts, warns of big strikes
* Turkish banks need to protect lira, says banking watchdog
* Turkey abandons plan to transfer central bank’s legal reserves to budget
* Turkish central bank net international reserves at $26.66 bln as of May 10
* Iraq has contingency plans in case Iran gas imports halted -minister
* Iraq’s 150k bpd Kerbala refinery to start operating in 2022 -oil minister
* Turkish end-2019 CPI seen at 16.68 pct - central bank survey
* UK raises threat level to personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk - Sky news
* Libya’s AGOCO restores 2,900 bpd output at abandoned well in Messla
* Turkish lira slightly weaker after U.S. trade moves
* Turkey says U.S. scrapping trade deal contradicts goals
* Lebanese budget deficit will be below 9% of GDP -finance minister
* Saudi’s Falih says oil stocks still building, but OPEC to act if needed
* IMF expects Saudi fiscal deficit to reach 7% of GDP this year
* Saudi British Bank Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger Of SABB And Alawwal Bank
* ALAWWAL BANK ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE CREDITOR OBJECTION PERIOD IN -
* Alawwal Bank Shareholders Accept Offer By SABB In Connection With Proposed Merger
* Saudi’s Gasco Board Proposes 2019 Quarterly and Exceptional Dividend
* Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of ordering drone attack on oil pipeline
* UAE calls for Arab unity at “critical” time after tanker attacks
* UAE energy min says oil stocks building up, OPEC job not done
* UAE, keen to maintain safe-haven image, tempers tanker attack response
* FAB Says Seeking Clarifications From MSCI On Limiting Free Float At 25% On MSCI EM Index
* Dana Gas Announces Inclusion in MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index
* Marka Shareholders Approve Discontinuity Of Company
* UAE’s SHUAA Capital Posts Q1 Loss -
* Fitch Says Pressure On Qatari Banks Shifts To Asset Quality From Liquidity
* Oman’s Al Madina Investments Board Decides To Close Co’s Brokerage License
* Kuwait International Bank Receives CMA Approval To Issue Upto $300 Mln Sukuk
* First Investment Sells Shares In An Investment In Saudi For 3.3 Mln Dinars
* IMF staff agrees to disburse final $2 bln tranche of Egypt loan
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings Posts Q4 Consol Profit (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)