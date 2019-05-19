MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Fresh trade uncertainty rattles stocks, hits yuan

* PRECIOUS- Gold slides to two-week low, faces biggest weekly loss in a month

* Oil slips but ends week higher on Mideast supply disruption fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Banks propel Saudi, lender FAB drags Abu Dhabi

* U.S. issues warning on airspace near Gulf as Iran tensions simmer

* Frontline raised security levels on tankers in Middle East

* Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff out of Iraqi oilfield - sources

* There will be no war as we don’t want war, and no one can confront Iran - Zarif

* Iran changes tactics, destinations on oil exports, maritime official says

* Iraq’s southern oil exports at 3.5 mln bpd so far in May, official says

* Trump tells aides he does not want U.S. war with Iran

* London marine insurers widen Middle East threat zone after ship attacks

* UK advises British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran

* Lebanese labour union, fearing budget cuts, warns of big strikes

* Turkish banks need to protect lira, says banking watchdog

* Turkey abandons plan to transfer central bank’s legal reserves to budget

* Turkish central bank net international reserves at $26.66 bln as of May 10

* Iraq has contingency plans in case Iran gas imports halted -minister

* Iraq’s 150k bpd Kerbala refinery to start operating in 2022 -oil minister

* Turkish end-2019 CPI seen at 16.68 pct - central bank survey

* UK raises threat level to personnel in Iraq due to Iran risk - Sky news

* Libya’s AGOCO restores 2,900 bpd output at abandoned well in Messla

* Turkish lira slightly weaker after U.S. trade moves

* Turkey says U.S. scrapping trade deal contradicts goals

* Lebanese budget deficit will be below 9% of GDP -finance minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Falih says oil stocks still building, but OPEC to act if needed

* IMF expects Saudi fiscal deficit to reach 7% of GDP this year

* Saudi British Bank Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger Of SABB And Alawwal Bank

* ALAWWAL BANK ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE CREDITOR OBJECTION PERIOD IN -

* Alawwal Bank Shareholders Accept Offer By SABB In Connection With Proposed Merger

* Saudi’s Gasco Board Proposes 2019 Quarterly and Exceptional Dividend

* Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of ordering drone attack on oil pipeline

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE calls for Arab unity at “critical” time after tanker attacks

* UAE energy min says oil stocks building up, OPEC job not done

* UAE, keen to maintain safe-haven image, tempers tanker attack response

* FAB Says Seeking Clarifications From MSCI On Limiting Free Float At 25% On MSCI EM Index

* Dana Gas Announces ‍Inclusion in MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index​

* Marka Shareholders Approve Discontinuity Of Company

* UAE’s SHUAA Capital Posts Q1 Loss -

QATAR

* Fitch Says Pressure On Qatari Banks Shifts To Asset Quality From Liquidity

OMAN

* Oman’s Al Madina Investments Board Decides To Close Co’s Brokerage License

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank Receives CMA Approval To Issue Upto $300 Mln Sukuk

* First Investment Sells Shares In An Investment In Saudi For 3.3 Mln Dinars

EGYPT

* IMF staff agrees to disburse final $2 bln tranche of Egypt loan

* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings Posts Q4 Consol Profit