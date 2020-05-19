MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, oil rally on vaccine hopes, euro at 2-week highs

* Oil prices lifted for 4th day by signs of output cuts and demand pick-up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices; Saudi leads gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises slightly on U.S.-China tensions, gloomy economic outlook

* Trump fired watchdog who was probing Saudi arms sales - lawmakers

* FBI phone probe links al Qaeda to Saudi who killed 3 at Florida base, Barr says

* Israel’s outgoing defence minister says Iran starting to withdraw from Syria

* Erdogan announces Turkish lockdown over religious holiday

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon’s IMF rescue plan fails to set reform roadmap

* Yemen’s Saudi-backed government pleads for coronavirus aid

* Libyan forces aligned with Tripoli government capture key air base

* Yemen could face ‘catastrophic’ food situation as pandemic worsens -FAO

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound slips to weakest in three months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 7.391 mln bpd in March- JODI

* Saudi Binladin cuts jobs, salaries on coronavirus-driven slowdown - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi starts marketing dollar bond reopening - document

* UAE to expand nightly coronavirus curfew, allow more residents to return

* First Abu Dhabi Bank stops potential acquisition of Bank Audi’s Egyptian business-statement

* MIDEAST DEBT-First Abu Dhabi Bank faces pressure to redeem AT1 bonds - sources

* Airport services company dnata turns to layoffs and unpaid leave -sources

QATAR

* Qatar extends loan guarantee program, interest-free for full year

* Qatar halts all commercial activities until end of May

* Qatar Airways cabin crew to wear protective suits; face masks mandatory for passengers

OMAN

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Board Elects Amal Suhail Bahwan As Chairperson