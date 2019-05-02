MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 2

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cement makers stir Saudi stock rally, Dubai slips

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-wk low as Fed ambiguity clouds rate-cut bets

* Oil prices dip on record U.S. output, but global market tense

* As Trump team prepares Mideast plan, Palestinians face financial crisis

* Revenues boost Saudi Arabia’s Q1 budget, expenditure up 8 pc

* Saudi-led coalition attacks air base adjoining Sanaa’s airpor

* Kuwait plan for northern mega city faces political hurdles

* Nations using oil “as a weapon” causing damage to OPEC -Iran oil minister

* Istanbul election results divide Erdogan and nationalist allies

* Central bank binge buying fuels red-hot gold demand - WGC

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s Says Saudi Arabia’s Debt Trend Will Improve Over Next 2-3 Yrs

* Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea, no injuries -SPA

* Saudi’s Petrorabigh Q1 Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi lenders merge into ADCB Group as consolidation gathers pace

* Arab states support Sudan transition, want stability - UAE minister

* Average Dubai crude oil price in April rises to six-month high

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala finalising $2 billion revolving loan -sources

* UAE’s Aramex Q1 Profit Rises

* UAE’s ADNOC launches 2nd exploration bid round for oil, gas blocks

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution posts 6.6 pct jump in first-quarter profit

QATAR

* Qatar says tightening Iran sanctions harms oil consuming nations

* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of t-bills -statement

KUWAIT

* POLL- MENA fund managers increase investments in Kuwait, UAE

OMAN

* Goal of June OPEC meeting to extend output cuts - Oman energy minister

* Reforms, fiscal consolidation key to ease concerns over Oman’s debt – World Bank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain responds frostily to French call for dialogue with opposition

* Bahrain responds frostily to French call for dialogue with opposition

* Eni signs offshore exploration and production deal with Bahrain