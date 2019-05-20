MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as trade tensions, Iran worries in focus

* Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower on property, banking as Gulf markets mixed

* Trump, Saudi Arabia warn Iran against Middle East conflict

* Saudi Arabia says oil producers want to reduce inventories

* Yemen’s Houthi group says will target UAE, Saudi vital military facilities

* OPEC+ will not recommend a course of action on output policy in Jeddah meeting - source

* GCC countries begin enhanced maritime security patrols - U.S. Fifth Fleet

* Iraq oil minister says deal with Exxon close, slowed by evacuation

* Saudi Arabia says deposits $250 million into Sudan’s central bank -statement

* Rebels say Syrian army fails to retake Latakia mountain

* Sudanese military and opposition resume talks after street violence

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to tax e-cigarettes and more soft drinks

* Saudi energy minister says attacks put security of oil supply at risk

* Saudi c. bank fines 16 financial institutions for violations of responsible finance

* Saudi’s Sipchem Shareholders Approve Capital Increase To Acquire Sahara Petrochemical

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says relaxing oil supply cuts is ‘not the right decision

* Dubai’s JAFZA in $354 million boost to economy

* Dubai tells food groups to give calorie details on all menus

* Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture

EGYPT

* Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt’s Giza pyramids

* Egypt’s Suez Cement Q1 Consol Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar ships LNG to the UAE after Dolphin pipeline outage - source

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Bapco completes multibillion-dollar financing