MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as trade tensions, Iran worries in focus
* Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower on property, banking as Gulf markets mixed
* Trump, Saudi Arabia warn Iran against Middle East conflict
* Saudi Arabia says oil producers want to reduce inventories
* Yemen’s Houthi group says will target UAE, Saudi vital military facilities
* OPEC+ will not recommend a course of action on output policy in Jeddah meeting - source
* GCC countries begin enhanced maritime security patrols - U.S. Fifth Fleet
* Iraq oil minister says deal with Exxon close, slowed by evacuation
* Saudi Arabia says deposits $250 million into Sudan’s central bank -statement
* Rebels say Syrian army fails to retake Latakia mountain
* Sudanese military and opposition resume talks after street violence
* Saudi Arabia to tax e-cigarettes and more soft drinks
* Saudi energy minister says attacks put security of oil supply at risk
* Saudi c. bank fines 16 financial institutions for violations of responsible finance
* Saudi’s Sipchem Shareholders Approve Capital Increase To Acquire Sahara Petrochemical
* UAE says relaxing oil supply cuts is ‘not the right decision
* Dubai’s JAFZA in $354 million boost to economy
* Dubai tells food groups to give calorie details on all menus
* Curious foreigners get rare chance to sample Emirati culture
* Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt’s Giza pyramids
* Egypt’s Suez Cement Q1 Consol Profit Rises
* Qatar ships LNG to the UAE after Dolphin pipeline outage - source
* Bahrain’s Bapco completes multibillion-dollar financing
