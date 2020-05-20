MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters

* Oil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets lifted by global rally and oil prices

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad makes first known flight to Israel, carrying Palestinian aid

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall; SOMO offers Basra Light

* Iraq buys 1.363 mln tonnes of local wheat so far this harvest season

EGYPT

* Egypt says proposed standby funding from IMF aimed at helping businesses

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Investment Bank Qtrly Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi sells $3 billion in bonds with April re-opening

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says subsidiary begins producing N95 masks with Honeywell

* NMC founder owes over $250 mln to Bank of Baroda-court document

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad cuts hundreds of jobs -sources

QATAR

* Qatar Airways And American Airlines Strategic Partnership Begins With Domestic U.S. Codeshare - Statement

* Qatar extends loan guarantee program, interest-free for full year

OMAN

* Oman’s Al Jazeera Steel Products Q1 Group Profit Rises