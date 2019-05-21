MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 21

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off 4-month lows, but Huawei row casts shadow

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases as placid Fed supports dollar, dents demand for bullion

* Oil rises on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions; trade war concerns weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slides on blue-chip weakness, Egypt hit by sell-off

* Trump: U.S. will respond with ‘great force’ if Iran attacks interests

* Iran’s Rouhani: Today’s situation isn’t suitable for talks, resistance is our only choice- IRNA

* Iran calls on Trump to address Iranians with respect, not threat of war

* Iran increases by fourfold the rate of production of low enriched uranium

* Britain tells Iran: Do not provoke the United States or Trump will retaliate

* Hundreds of U.S. lawmakers ask Trump administration for Syria strategy

* Palestinians to shun U.S.-led economic conference, prelude to Trump peace plan

* Algeria’s army chief says elections are best way out of crisis

* Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget makes slow progress

* Lebanon agrees most items in budget with deficit of 7.6% of GDP

* Libyan gunmen halt water pipeline to besieged Tripoli

* WFP may suspend aid in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, cites obstruction

EGYPT

* Egyptian security forces kill 12 suspected militants after bus bombing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two Arab journalists detained for months in Saudi Arabia -media watchdog

* Italy unions refuse to load Saudi ship in protest over Yemen war

* Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles in Mecca province

* Yemen’s Houthi drone targeted civilian facility - Saudi coalition

QATAR

* Qatar not invited to emergency Arab summits in Saudi Arabia - Qatari official

OMAN

* Oman hires banks for bond issue, deal could raise $2 billion – sources (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)