MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 21

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares temper rally, await China policy meeting

* Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks dip on coronavirus restrictions, FAB boosts Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS-Gold slides as economic recovery hopes dent safe-haven bids

* OPEC chief says oil market responding well to record OPEC+ cut

* Gulf sovereign bonds rally on oil price recovery

* Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel -supreme leader

* After U.S. warning, Iran says its navy will still operate in Gulf

* Venezuela’s military to escort Iranian fuel tankers -defense minister

* Iran extends Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release, lawyer says

* U.S. blacklists Iran’s interior minister over human rights abuses

* Libya frontline pullback puts eastern offensive in question

* Trump, Macron agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Libya -White House

* IMF approves $396 million loan to Jordan to ease COVID-19 impact

* Lebanon seeks foreign government-backed financing for power plants after default

* Lebanon banks call for rescue plan with lighter touch on depositors

* Algerian activists jailed for criticising authorities, rights group says

* Israel must abandon annexation threat, says U.N. Middle East envoy

* France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank

* Israeli court tells Netanyahu he must appear at start of trial

* Israel central bank chief says not to “tighten belts” on budget yet

* U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua raises $30 million

EGYPT

* Egypt to take 1% from salaries due to coronavirus

* Egypt’s sugar reserves at 2 mln tonnes, sufficient for more than 5 months of consumption - ministry statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to halt production from Al-Khafji joint oil field for a month -official

* Saudi April inflation up 1.3% on higher food prices

* Saudi pips Iraq as top oil supplier to India in April -trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air France axes A380, Emirates seen cutting deliveries [nL8N2D25RK

* Fujairah oil inventories soar to record on weak demand, storage play

QATAR

* Qatar aims to keep World Cup affordable despite COVID fall-out

* Qatar offers Turkey relief by tripling FX swap line to $15 bln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)