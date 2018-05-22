MIDEAST - Factors to watch - May 22

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds near 4-month highs, oil near multi-year top

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks lift Dubai after UAE long-term visa move

* Oil prices edge up on Venezuela, Iran supply worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Shell to receive another 3 Upper Zakum cargoes

* U.S. toughens stance on Iran, lists sweeping demands

* Syria’s army captures last insurgent area near Damascus

* Turkish lira sell-off deepens, investors eye central bank

* Algeria cancels plan to offer farmland to foreign investors-official

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold 2 international bid rounds for oil, gas exploration -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi air defences destroy ballistic missile fired from Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Colony and Cerberus vie to buy Abraaj buyout arm - FT

* Dubai Aerospace signs $480 million loan deal

* Nasdaq Dubai bourse says to launch future contracts on Saudi firms in 2018

QATAR

* Moody’s downgrades the Commercial Bank of Qatar: maintains negative outlook

* British court dismisses charges against Barclays over 2008 Qatar deal

* Vodafone Qatar Agrees 911 Mln Riyals Credit Facility With Barwa Bank

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House sets up $3 bln sukuk programme

* Ruanne, Cunniff & Goldfarb, RWC in talks to buy Meezan bank’s stake-sources

BAHRAIN

OMAN

